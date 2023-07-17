A whole host of early daytime TV shows including Good Morning Britain, Loose Women & This Morning will be taken off air in a major ITV schedule rehuffle

Good Morning Britain has been taken off air as ITV prepares to have a major reshuffle of its schedule. The popular morning show will not air during its usual slot on Friday with other shows also set to take a break.

Daytime TV favourites including Loose Women and This Morning are also being struck from their scheduled broadcasting times on Thursday. But fans of the programmes will only have to put up with a short break as they are all making way for the Women’s World Cup, set to kick off on Thursday.

The men’s World Cup which was held in Qatar last year impacted ITV shows later in the day, but with the women’s world cup being held in Australia and New Zealand, the channel’s coverage is causing a huge schedule shakeup, impacting TV earlier in the day.

Due to the different time zones between Australia, New Zealand and the UK, some matches will be played during the morning, meaning shows have had to be sacrificed. The World Cup begins this Thursday as Norway face off against the competition’s co-hosts New Zealand.

Next Monday sees potentially the biggest shake up of all as Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women all losing their slots with ITV airing back-to-back to back games as Italy play Argentina, Germany face Morocco and Brazil take on Panama.