The Grammy Awards has announced its much-anticipated list of nominations for 2024 including Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo

Grammy awards 2024: Full list of nominations including Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo

The 2024 Grammy Awards nominations have been announced with Taylor Swift, Lana Del Ray and more in the running. This year’s ceremony will take place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena in February 2024.

Last year’s Grammy Awards saw Harry Styles walk away with the coveted Album of the Year prize while country icon, Bonnie Raitt grabbed Song of the Year. Meanwhile. Beyoncé set the record for most Grammy wins of all time.

The 2024 Grammy Awards sees three new categories at play, including Best Alternative Jazz Album, Best Pop Dance Recording, and Best African Music Performance. Here's the list of Grammy Award nominations for 2024 for the main categories.

Grammy Award nominations 2024 - full list

Album of the Year

Boygenius - The Record Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure Jon Batiste - World Music Radio Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation Olivia Rodrigo - Guts SZA - SOS Taylor Swift - Midnights

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? Boygenius - Not Strong Enough Jon Batiste - Worship Miley Cyrus - Flowers Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire SZA - Kill Bill Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Best New Artist

Coco Jones Gracie Abrams Fred Again.. Ice Spice Jelly Roll Noah Kahan Victoria Monét The War and Treaty

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? Dua Lipa - Dance the Night Jon Batiste - Butterfly Lana Del Rey - A&W Miley Cyrus - Flowers Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire SZA - Kill Bill Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Music Video

The Beatles - I'm Only Sleeping Tyler Childers - In Your Love Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out Troye Sivan - Rush

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II Hit-Boy Jack Antonoff Metro Boomin

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera Jessie Jo Dillon Justin Tranter Shane McAnally Theron Thomas

Best R&B Album

Babyface - Girls Night Out Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You Emily King - Special Occasion Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot Coco Jones - ICU Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love SZA - Kill Bill Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones - ICU Halle - Angel Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - Back to Love SZA - Snooze Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss Killer Mike - Michael Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains Nas - King’s Disease III Travis Scott - Utopia

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbillies Black Thought - Love Letter Coi Leray - Players Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin’ on Top of the World Doja Cat - Attention Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life SZA - Low

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat - Attention Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua - Barbie World Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark - Buried Chris Stapleton - White Horse Morgan Wallen - Last Night Tyler Childers - In Your Love Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything

Best Country Solo Performance

Brandy Clark - Buried Chris Stapleton - White Horse Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind Luke Combs - Fast Car Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys - The Car Boygenius - The Record Gorillaz - Cracker Island Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays - Belinda Says Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint Boygenius - Cool About It Lana Del Rey - A&W Paramore - This Is Why

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher Metallica - 72 Seasons Paramore - This Is Why Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song Boygenius - Not Strong Enough Foo Fighters - Rescued Metallica - Lux Æterna

Best Rock Song

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough Foo Fighters - Rescued Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness The Rolling Stones - Angry

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) Kx5 - Kx5 Skrillex - Quest for Fire

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21F James Blake - Loading Disclosure - Higher Than Ever BEfore Romy & Fred again.. - Strong Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - Rumble

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson - Chemisty Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation Olivia Rodrigo - Guts Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract) Taylor Swift - Midnights

Best Pop Dance Recording

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One in a Million Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - Miracle David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don’t Hurt Me Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam Troye Sivan - Rush

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red Miley Cyrus - Flowers Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Latin Pop Album

AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1) Maluma - Don Juan Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja Paula Arenas - A Ciegas Pedro Capó - La Neta

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cabra - Martínez Diamante Eléctrico - Leche de Tigre Juanes - Vida Cotidiana Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas Las Flores Fito Paez - EADDA9223

Best Reggae Album

Buju Banton - Born For Greatness Beenie Man - Simma Collie Buddz - Cali Roots Riddim 2023 Burning Spear - No Destroyer Julian Marley & Antacus - Colors of Royal

Best Global Music Album

Susana Baca- Epifanías Bokanté - History Burna Boy - I Told Them… Davido - Timeless Shakti - This Moment

Best Comedy Album

Trevor Noah - I Wish You Would Wanda Sykes - I'm An Entertainer Chris Rock - Selective Outrage Sarah Silverman - Someone You Love Dave Chappelle - What's In A Name?

Best Progressive R&B Album

6lack - Since I Have a Lover Diddy - The Love Album: Off the Grid Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy - Nova Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure SZA - SOS

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band - For Ella 2 Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - Alive at the Village Vanguard Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke - Lean In Cécile McLorin Salvant - Mélusine Nicole Zuraitis - How Love Begins

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Kenny Barron - The Source Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix Adam Blackstone - Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn Billy Childs - The Winds of Change Pat Metheny - Dream Box

Best African Music Performance

Asake & Olamide - Amapiano Ayra Starr - Rush Burna Boy - City Boys Davido Featuring Musa Keys - Unavailable Tyla - Water

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed - Bad Man Ghost - Phantom of the Opera Metallica - 72 Seasons Slipknot - Hive Mind Spiritbox - Jaded

Best Jazz Performance

Jon Batiste - Movement 18’ (Heroes) Lakecia Benjamin - Basquiat Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté - Vulnerable (Live) Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - But Not For Me Samara Joy - Tight

Best Song Written for for Visual Media

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? Dua Lipa - Dance the Night Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World Rihanna - Lift Me Up Ryan Gosling - I’m Just Ken

Best Remixed Recording

Depeche Mode - Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix) Gorillas ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown - New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix) Lane 8 - Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix) Mariah Carey - Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix) Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange - Alien Love Call