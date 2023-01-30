One of the most eagerly awaited events in the awards calendar, The Grammys, is taking place very soon.
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony celebrates achievements in the music industry and will see some of the industry’s most popular names vying for the iconic gold-plated gramophone trophies.
So, when will the awards take place, what are the award categories, who is nominated and how can you watch in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know.
When will the awards take place?
The Grammys will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, United States, from 5pm on Sunday 5 February 2023, which is 1am on Monday 6 February in the UK.
How many award categories are there?
There are 91 categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards, which is the most amount of awards been given out in the ceremony since 2010. They are mainly broken down according to music genre, including pop, dance/electronic, rock, alternative, R&B and country. There are also categories for spoken word poetry, audio books, musical theatre, composing, production and music video or film.
Five new categories have been added for this year; Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance, Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media, Best Spoken Word Poetry Album, and Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical. There’s also a Special Merit Award for Best Song for Social Change. As the name suggests, the acolade is for songs that discuss a social issue and help to promote better understanding of it in society.
As always, there are four highly-sought after general awards which aren’t determined by genre: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.
Who has been nominated?
Three of the most popular artists at this year’s Grammy Awards are Harry Styles, Adele and Beyoncé who each have nominations in three of the main categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.
Here are the artists, albums and songs who have been nominated for the Grammys’ most prestigious prizes, the main four awards.
Album of the Year (for the artist, featured artist, songwriter, producer, recording engineer, mixer and mastering engineer)
- Voyage - ABBA
- 30 - Adele
- Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
- Renaissance - Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige
- In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
- Music Of The Spheres - Coldplay
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
- Special - Lizzo
- Harry’s House - Harry Styles
Song of the Year (for the songwriters)
- abcdefu - Gayle
- About Damn Time - Lizzo
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version) - Taylor Swift
- As It Was - Harry Styles
- Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
- Break My Soul - Beyoncé
- Easy on Me - Adele
- God Did - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
- The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
- Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt
Record of the Year (for the artist, producer, recording engineer and/or mixer and mastering engineer)
- Don’t Shut Me Down - ABBA
- Easy On Me - Adele
- Break My Soul - Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
- You And Me On The Rock - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
- Woman - Doja Cat
- Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
- The Heart Part - Kendrick Lamar
- About Damn Time - Lizzo
- As It Was - Harry Styles
Best New Artist
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- DOMi & JD Beck
- Muni Long
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
For a full list of nominations, you can visit the official Grammy’s website.
What else do I need to know about the awards ceremony?
This year’s Grammy Awards will be hosted by comedian, television presenter and actor Trevor Noah for the third year in a row. The evening is set to feature performances from Harry Styles, Lizzo, Sam Smith and Mary J. Blige.
How can I watch the awards on TV in the UK?
No UK broadcaster has picked up the rights to play the Grammys in the UK, but you’ll be able to watch a livestream of the ceremony on Grammys.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube Channel.