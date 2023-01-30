This year’s Grammys will include performances from Harry Styles, Lizzo, Sam Smith and more

One of the most eagerly awaited events in the awards calendar, The Grammys, is taking place very soon.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony celebrates achievements in the music industry and will see some of the industry’s most popular names vying for the iconic gold-plated gramophone trophies.

So, when will the awards take place, what are the award categories, who is nominated and how can you watch in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will the awards take place?

The Grammys will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, United States, from 5pm on Sunday 5 February 2023, which is 1am on Monday 6 February in the UK.

How many award categories are there?

There are 91 categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards, which is the most amount of awards been given out in the ceremony since 2010. They are mainly broken down according to music genre, including pop, dance/electronic, rock, alternative, R&B and country. There are also categories for spoken word poetry, audio books, musical theatre, composing, production and music video or film.

Five new categories have been added for this year; Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance, Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media, Best Spoken Word Poetry Album, and Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical. There’s also a Special Merit Award for Best Song for Social Change. As the name suggests, the acolade is for songs that discuss a social issue and help to promote better understanding of it in society.

As always, there are four highly-sought after general awards which aren’t determined by genre: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

The Grammy Awards 2023 take place in February.

Who has been nominated?

Three of the most popular artists at this year’s Grammy Awards are Harry Styles, Adele and Beyoncé who each have nominations in three of the main categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Here are the artists, albums and songs who have been nominated for the Grammys’ most prestigious prizes, the main four awards.

Album of the Year (for the artist, featured artist, songwriter, producer, recording engineer, mixer and mastering engineer)

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Renaissance - Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres - Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Special - Lizzo

Harry’s House - Harry Styles

Song of the Year (for the songwriters)

abcdefu - Gayle

About Damn Time - Lizzo

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) - Taylor Swift

As It Was - Harry Styles

Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

Break My Soul - Beyoncé

Easy on Me - Adele

God Did - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt

Record of the Year (for the artist, producer, recording engineer and/or mixer and mastering engineer)

Don’t Shut Me Down - ABBA

Easy On Me - Adele

Break My Soul - Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

You And Me On The Rock - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

Woman - Doja Cat

Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

The Heart Part - Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time - Lizzo

As It Was - Harry Styles

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

For a full list of nominations, you can visit the official Grammy’s website .

What else do I need to know about the awards ceremony?

This year’s Grammy Awards will be hosted by comedian, television presenter and actor Trevor Noah for the third year in a row. The evening is set to feature performances from Harry Styles, Lizzo, Sam Smith and Mary J. Blige.

How can I watch the awards on TV in the UK?