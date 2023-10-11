Holly Willoughby has sensationally left her role as host of This Morning after an alleged plot to kidnap her emerged

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The nation was shocked as Holly Willoughby sensationally quit as host of ITV’s flagship show, This Morning. She becomes the second high profile to leave the show this year, months after Phillip Schofield left.

Rumours were that after Schofield’s exit, Holly would soon follow him out of the door, but continued to host the show with Josie Gibson months after his exit but has bowed out, leaving on Tuesday (October 10).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Holly has left the show days after an alleged plot to kidnap her emerged, and was reportedly on “indefinite leave” from the show.

Vanessa Feltz, who is a regular on the show paid tribute to the departing host, saying: “She is a golden-hearted, sweet, funny, extremely bright...clever, intuitive, incisive, fabulous person...she’s a wonderful person, and you can see family is her absolute everything.”

Willoughby has now quit the show, and confirmed the news via her Instagram account to 8.5 million followers, Saying: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years I will not be returning to This Morning.

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.

(Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best of company every day.