Ian Wright’s Moneyball returns to our screens after a long absence - here’s all you need to know

The second season of popular ITV show Moneyball returns to screens tonight (Saturday, July 22). It was announced earlier in the year that the show had been commissioned for a second series.

It’s been quite the long break for the show, with around 18 months separating season one and two. Season one began in October 2021, and finished eight episodes later in December 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new season will also consist of eight episodes, and is set to end on September 9, 2023. The second season, like the first, will be fronted by former Arsenal and England footballer Ian Wright.

And, for season two, Wright has reportedly confirmed the format of the show will change. The 59-year-old broadcaster told The Sun newspaper’s TV Mag: “Everyone is coming up in pairs, so they have help, but also someone to share the experience with.”

Briefly speaking about the show, ITV said: "Navigating their way through a series of questions, contestants can accumulate large sums of money for every correct answer. But as the cash up for grabs continues to climb, so does the pressure, leaving both players and viewers in suspense.

"The chance of losing it all looms large, and players may consider an early exit with the prize fund. But in a unique game show twist, they have to take one final shot, which could see them forced back into the game or leaving with their hard-earned cash. "

Advertisement

Advertisement