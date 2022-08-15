Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “the diversity of India is our strength”

Today, (Monday 15 August), India marks 75 years as an independent nation .

At midnight on August 15, 1947 independence came in to effect - and that ended nearly 200 years of British colonial rule.

At the time, India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru said the country was on a path of revival and renaissance.

He said: “"A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new.

"When an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance."

So, how is the 75th anniversary of India Independence Day being celebrated, and how can you wish other people happy independence day?

Here’s what you need to know.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What is India Independence Day?

India celebrated its first year of independence on 15 August 1947. That means that in 2022, India will have been free from British rule for 75 years.

The territory it had ruled over was divided, or partitioned, into India and the new state of Pakistan - with East Pakistan later becoming Bangladesh.

This created an upsurge of violence, in which approximately 15 million people were displaced and an estimated one million died.

India and Pakistan have remained rivals ever since.

How is India Independence Day celebrated?

Every year, on India’s Independence Day, the country’s citizens hoist flags while singing the country’s national anthem and cultural parades take place all over the country.

The Prime Minister also hoists the national flag and gives a speech at the Red Fort in New Delhi.

It is a tradition started by the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, who raised the national flag above the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi in 1947.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today led the Independence Day celebrations.

In an address to the nation, he said: “Our tricolour is waving in its full glory not only in India, but in every corner of the world.

“During our freedom struggle, there was not one year where our freedom fighters did not face brutality and cruelty.

“Today is the day when, as we pay them our respects, we need to remember their vision and dream for India.”

He added: “The way the world is seeing India is changing. There is hope from India and the reason is the skills of 1.3 billion Indians. The diversity of India is our strength.”

How do I say Happy India Independence Day?

There are several ways to wish people a happy Independence Day in India.

They are:

“Let’s keep the memories of all the people who sacrificed their lives for our country alive. I wish you a Happy Independence Day.”

“My love for my nation is boundless. My love for my people is endless. All I desire for my country is happiness. Let me be the first person to wish you a special Happy Independence Day.”

“We got our freedom after a lot of sacrifices; we should never take it for granted. Happy Independence Day.”

“This Independence Day, let’s take a pledge to protect the peace, diversity, harmony, and unity of our great nation. Happy Independence Day.”

What are the best India Independence day quotes?

Numerous influential figures have spoken about India Independence Day in the past, and these are some of the top quotes that people have said.

"At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." - Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not connote freedom to err and even to sin." - political ethicist Mahatma Gandhi who helped lead the campaign for independence.