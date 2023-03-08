International Women’s Day 2023: 14 photos marking 40 years since Greenham Common nuclear weapons protest
The pictures have all been taken by female or non-binary photographers and have the theme of community
It has been 40 years since 30,000 women protested against nuclear weapons being placed at an RAF site in Greenham Common, Berkshire. To mark the occasion, and also today’s International Women’s Day (Wednesday 8 March), an online exhibition has been launched which celebrates the work of female and non-binary photographers.
The exhibition was put together by f22, a group set up by Association of Photographers members to highlight stunning photos and videos produced by women and non-binary people. Work by 15 members of the group are all included in the exhibition. The images all have the theme of community and all it encompasses and includes the Black Girls’ Space at Cambridge University, the East London Rugby Club’s ‘Vixens’ women’s section and the Aldermaston Women’s Peace Camp.
AOP CEO Isabelle Doran said: “We’re immensely proud to be supporting our female photographer members in developing their inspired approach to work together and support each other for this collaborative project. The results are a wonderful and sensitive visual translation of the focus they chose, showing a mixed visual tapestry of still and moving images, which, in essence, represents the female gaze.”
The curators of the online exhibition include Andy Greenacre, Photography Director of the Telegraph magazine, Jennie Ricketts, former Picture Editor of the Observer Magazine, Fiona Shields, Head of Photography at the Guardian, and Jane Sherwood, News Editor, EMEA at Getty Images.
Jane Sherwood said: “It was a privilege to be asked to be one of the curators for the f22
Community and Connection project. Championing women photographers is a necessary part of the journey to equal representation in the field of editorial photography. I was really keen to see the various interpretations of community and connection in the projects undertaken.”
Take a look through the gallery below to see some of the stunning images included in the exhibition.
