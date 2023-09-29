The ITV schedule has been regularly changed over the last few weeks, and it has been altered once again with one soap axed and another moved

Coronation Street fans will be devastated as the soap has been removed from the ITV schedule tonight (Friday, September 29). The soap has faced disruption over the last few weeks and viewers aren’t happy.

It has been removed from the ITV schedule as the broadcaster provides extensive coverage of the Rugby World Cup. That is the case tonight too, as the game between New Zealand and Italy is being shown at 7:30pm.

To make up for the missed episode, ITV altered its schedule so Coronation Street fans would get their three episodes a week. The show usually airs every Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 8pm.

Coronation Street isn’t the only show that is affected by the Rugby World Cup, with Emmerdale also affected. Although it isn’t as heavily impacted like Corrie, the show will air at the slightly earlier time of 7pm.

Despite still getting their three shows, fans are not happy over the schedule change. One person said. “Again I hate this, no Corrie again on Friday.” Whilst another viewer said: “So annoying this!”