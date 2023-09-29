Is Coronation Street on tonight? Long running ITV soap axed removed from the schedule on Friday - here’s why
The ITV schedule has been regularly changed over the last few weeks, and it has been altered once again with one soap axed and another moved
and live on Freeview channel 276
Coronation Street fans will be devastated as the soap has been removed from the ITV schedule tonight (Friday, September 29). The soap has faced disruption over the last few weeks and viewers aren’t happy.
It has been removed from the ITV schedule as the broadcaster provides extensive coverage of the Rugby World Cup. That is the case tonight too, as the game between New Zealand and Italy is being shown at 7:30pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
To make up for the missed episode, ITV altered its schedule so Coronation Street fans would get their three episodes a week. The show usually airs every Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 8pm.
Coronation Street isn’t the only show that is affected by the Rugby World Cup, with Emmerdale also affected. Although it isn’t as heavily impacted like Corrie, the show will air at the slightly earlier time of 7pm.
Despite still getting their three shows, fans are not happy over the schedule change. One person said. “Again I hate this, no Corrie again on Friday.” Whilst another viewer said: “So annoying this!”
The Rugby World Cup ends on October 28, so it’s likely that this may be the case for Coronation Street for the time being, with fans having to put up with a five day wait for their favourite soap.