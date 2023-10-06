The ITV schedule has been regularly changed over the last few weeks, and it has been altered once again with one soap axed and another moved

Coronation Street fans will be fuming, as they won’t be able to get their soap fix tonight (Friday, October 6). The long-running ITV soap has been axed from the schedule, with another soap airing at a different time.

Emmerdale will air half-an-hour earlier than usual at 7pm, with Coronation Street removed entirely to make way for the Rugby World Cup game between France and Italy, which is at 7.30pm.

Coronation Street usually airs three times a week at 8pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Fans of the soap, which has been running since 1960, still got their weekly three hours.

This is because the much-loved soap has been on three times this week, airing on Monday and Wednesday as usual but was also shown on Tuesday. Despite getting three episodes this week, fans will have to wait five days.

Fans took to social media to voice their displeasure over the schedule change. One person said: “Stop playing with my routine lads”, whilst another one said: “No way, what again” accompanied by angry faced emojis.

