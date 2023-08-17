Fans of IShowSpeed were shocked when the YouTuber accidentally exposed himself on a stream - but can he get banned?

IShowSpeed: YouTuber accidentally flashes to thousands on live stream - will he get banned?

Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed accidentally flashed himself to an audience of thousands during a live stream on Wednesday (August 16). The streamer recently made a comeback video titled ‘hes ALIVE!’ after being hospitalised last month for a severe sinus infection.

Just a day into his return to the platform, Darren Watkins - known as IShowSpeed - streamed a playthrough of the video game, Five Nights at Freddy’s to his subscribers on YouTube. However fans got more than they bargained for when he accidentally exposed himself on camera.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The YouTuber - known for his over-the-top reaction content - quickly sat down, appearing shocked. Speed then seemingly ended the stream moments after.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the surprising events, with claiming the streamer could be banned by a platform the second time. Before moving to YouTube, Speed was a popular Twitch streamer, but was banned from the platform after making suggestive comments towards a female content creator.

The incident occured on Adin Ross’ popular e-dating broadcast where Speed asked TikTok personality Ashaley “Ash Kash a forward question. He said: “I got like, a psychological question. Okay? Say, we’re the last two people on Earth and we had to reproduce to make the world continue. Would you reproduce with me?”

Speed then took to Twitter two days later and shared that he’d been banned from the platform, on the grounds of ‘sexual coercion or intimidation’.

Will IShowSpeed get banned?

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2022, YouTube implemented important updates to its Nudity and Sexual Content Policy to strengthen the enforcement of Community Guidelines. The platform is yet to respond or make a statement on IShowSpeed’s video and likewise, the Youtuber is yet to address it.

According to YouTube’s guidelines on Nudity and Sexual Content Policy, explicit content that is intended to sexually gratify is strictly prohibited. It is up to the platform weather they see the action as ‘accidental’ and not intended for sexual gratification.

It is likely that YouTube will age-restrict the content. IShowSpeed is known for streaming to a young fan base and the platform will want to protect minors against explicit content.