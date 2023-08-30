Jack Whitehall Settle Down 2023: Comedian adds brand new winter dates to arena tour - full list & tickets
Jack Whitehall has extended his Settle Down tour, adding brand new dates at UK venues this winter
Jack Whitehall has announced he will be hitting the road again with brand new dates added to his arena tour, Settle Down. The comedian has already performed at 22 venues across the UK this summer and is now extending his stint into the winter.
The English comedian will hit the road in September later this year, performing at venues such as London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane , Swansea Arena, and OVO Arena Wembley. Here’s everything fans of Jack Whitehall need to know about his extended Settle Down tour including the full list of dates and how to buy tickets.
How to buy tickets for Jack Whitehall’s 2023 Settle Down tour
Fans can access presale tickets for Jack Whitehall’s 2023 Settle Down winter dates now via the Ticketmaster website.
Full Jack Whitehall 2023 Settle Down tour dates
September
16 - Bournemouth Bic
18 - Oxford New Theatre Oxford
20 - Cardiff Utilita Arena Cardiff
27 - Scarborough Spa
28 - Manchester Lowry
29 - Stockton Globe
October
04 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
06 - Belfast Sse Arena Belfast
07 - Dublin 3arena
08 - Aberdeen P&J Live
09 - Blackpool Opera House
13 - Leicester De Montfort Hall
14 - Bristol Hippodrome
15 - Bristol Hippodrome
December
18 - London Theatre Royal Drury Lane
19 - Brentwood Brentwood Centre
20 - Swansea Swansea Arena
21 - London Ovo Arena Wembley