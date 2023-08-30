Telling news your way
Jack Whitehall Settle Down 2023: Comedian adds brand new winter dates to arena tour - full list & tickets

Jack Whitehall has extended his Settle Down tour, adding brand new dates at UK venues this winter

Will Millar
By Will Millar
3 minutes ago

Jack Whitehall has announced he will be hitting the road again with brand new dates added to his arena tour, Settle Down. The comedian has already performed at 22 venues across the UK this summer and is now extending his stint into the winter.

The English comedian will hit the road in September later this year, performing at venues such as London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane , Swansea Arena, and OVO Arena Wembley. Here’s everything fans of Jack Whitehall need to know about his extended Settle Down tour including the full list of dates and how to buy tickets.

How to buy tickets for Jack Whitehall’s 2023 Settle Down tour

Fans can access presale tickets for Jack Whitehall’s 2023 Settle Down winter dates now via the Ticketmaster website.

Full Jack Whitehall 2023 Settle Down tour dates

September

16 - Bournemouth Bic

18 - Oxford New Theatre Oxford

20 - Cardiff Utilita Arena Cardiff

27 - Scarborough Spa

28 - Manchester Lowry

29 - Stockton Globe

Jack Whitehall performing Settle Down. Pic: Andrew CooperJack Whitehall performing Settle Down. Pic: Andrew Cooper
Jack Whitehall performing Settle Down. Pic: Andrew Cooper

October

04 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

06 - Belfast Sse Arena Belfast

07 - Dublin 3arena

08 - Aberdeen P&J Live

09 - Blackpool Opera House

13 - Leicester De Montfort Hall

14 - Bristol Hippodrome

15 - Bristol Hippodrome

December

18 - London Theatre Royal Drury Lane

19 - Brentwood Brentwood Centre

20 - Swansea Swansea Arena

21 - London Ovo Arena Wembley

