Jamie Reid, genius behind Sex Pistols artwork, dies aged 76

Jamie Reid, known for his artistic contribution to the 70s punk movement, has died

Jamie Reid, the legendary artist associated with the Sex Pistols, has passed away at the age of 76. Reid designed the group’s logo and provided the iconic punk graphics for Sex Pistols’ only studio album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols.

Reid became associated with the emerging punk scene in the late 70s when his ransom-note style design was adopted by the Sex Pistols. Prior to this, Reid ran the ‘Suburban Press’, a radical political magazine known for appealing to the non-aligned libertarian left.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 1977, the DIY- graphic designer was tasked with creating the Sex Pistol’s second single, ‘God Save the Queen’. Reid designed the cover based on a traditional photo of the monarch but added controversial symbols which would become synonymous with the punk movement.

The artwork for ‘God Save the Queen’ placed at number one in Q magazine’s list of the 100 greatest record covers of all time.

Outside of his involvement with the punk scene, Reid also produced artwork for the band Afro Celt Sound System. His artwork has been shown at galleries across the UK including The Arches in Glasgow and the Microzine Gallery in Liverpool.