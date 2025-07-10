Jeff Lynne’s ELO review: ‘An unforgettable farewell’

Jeff Lynne's ELO's performing a rendition of 'Last Train To London' at Utilita Arena in Birmingham on the 6th July 2025. Photo by: Carsten Windhorst | Carsten Windhorst

Having sustained a hand injury whilst travelling in a taxi in London, Jeff Lynne was unable to play guitar at Manchester’s Co-Op Live, but despite performing banged up with a bandaged-up hand, Jeff Lynne and the ELO were in undeniable form in Manchester, delivering a performance that was the ultimate celebration for a musical legend.

As the ELO stepped onto the stage, a classical-led intro accompanied by a masterful laser lighting display paved the way for the arrival of Jeff Lynne, who launched into a rendition of ‘One More Time’, which is given a kick in a live setting thanks to a thrilling keyboard solo from Marcus Byrne in the middle. The hits kept coming as Lynne and co. exploded an early rendition of ‘Evil Woman’ that was accompanied by visuals of a witch, and saw Byrne break off into another early solo.

Following the red-hot start, Lynne paused to bask in the adoration of the endearing Co-Op Live audience to acknowledge his hand injury. “We were in London the other day; the taxi dashed off from where I was coming from and smashed my hand. It really hurt at the time. That’s why I haven’t got a guitar,” Lynne stated, as the Co-Op Live audience expressed their sympathies to the legend.

However, despite the injured hand, it had little effect on the quality of the performance. Positioned on a spaceship-shaped stage, Lynne steered the ship to perfection, guiding a masterful performance from the ELO. A rendition of ‘Do Ya’ followed and saw backing vocalists Melanie Lewis-McDonald, who beautifully delivered the operatic lead opening to ‘Rockaria’ later in the evening, and Iain Hornal, who broke off for a vocal solo part, harmonised with Lynne perfectly throughout the aforementioned ‘Do Ya’..

Lead guitarist Milton McDonald’s solo knocked ‘Showdown’ up a notch, Jessie Murphy’s exquisite violin playing stood out on ‘Livin’ Thing’, and ‘Last Train To London’ was accompanied by futuristic visuals of a train travelling through a London station into some kind of vortex, complementing a rich atmospheric sound from the ELO. As well as the visuals, the use of laser lighting was nothing short of exceptional, particularly on ‘Steppin’ Out’, which brought one of the most impressive light displays I’ve seen at an arena show.

Nonetheless, I think the most notable thing was the strength of Lynne’s voice. Even after 62 years as a musician, Lynne’s vocals are still in impeccable condition – a testament to his vocal maintenance throughout the years – and the strength of Lynne’s voice was particularly notable on the slower tracks in ELO’s catalogue, such as ‘10538 Overture’, ‘Strange Magic’ and ‘Can’t Get It Out Of My Head’,. The latter of which was performed live with an enchanting strings section, a blissful keyboard part and a steady beat, and the sight of 20,000+ lighting up the Co-Op Live added a touch of intimacy to the set.

After the ELO’s initial disbandment in 1986, Lynne became a frequent collaborator with the legendary Beatle George Harrison, producing Harrison’s ‘Cloud Nine’ album and as a member of the supergroup The Travelling Wilburys, which featured Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, Tom Petty, Lynne and Harrison. With his relationship with Harrison, Lynne has built a close relationship with last night’s opener, Dhani Harrison – George’s son, who finished George’s final album, ‘Brainwashed’, with Lynne following his father’s passing.

Midway through the set, Lynne welcomed the 46-year-old onto the stage for a rendition of the Wilburys’ classic ‘Handle With Care’ – and needless to say, Harrison absolutely nailed his father’s verses to perfection. A performance of another Wilburys hit in ‘End of the Line’ followed with Dhani once again playing a starring role on lead vocals and Hornal doing a perfect job performing Tom Petty’s verses.

As the set neared its end, the intensity ratcheted up as a disco-infused ‘Shine A Little Love’ set the stage wonderfully for performances of ‘Don’t Bring Me Down’ and ‘Mr. Blue Sky’ to bring down the curtain on a night of celebration and ELO classics. If this is indeed goodbye from Jeff Lynne’s ELO, this was an unforgettable farewell and one befitting a musical legend like Jeff Lynne.