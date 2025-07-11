A scene from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat | Â©Tristram Kenton

Some shows never fade. Our memories of why we love them so much might lessen but it just takes one reminder to set your heart racing again.

This is most certainly the case for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Wherever this musical goes, fans follow. The audience eagerly discuss how many times they had seen it, where their favourite version was performed and every famous singer to don that rainbow apparel over the decades.

I hadn't expected to enjoy it quite as much as I did. This is a no-holds-barred production, dazzling costumes and high energy dances from a very talented team.

But there was one person who stood out from the rest with every note, every facial expression and every move proving to be the definition of perfection. I certainly did not expect the Narrator to steal the show but that is exactly what Christina Bianco did. She had the audience eating out of the palm of her hand and left you wondering how she can steal the hearts of an entire theatre night after night after night.

The incredible Christina Bianco as Narrator | Â©Tristram Kenton

The opening night in Sheffield saw Davide Fienauri take on the main role with aplomb. That narrator, that Joseph - what an unbelievably spectacular power play. It is funny, it is charming and it has the audience on their feet both for a standing ovation and to boogie.

Perhaps my biggest claim to fame is that I once appeared in the chorus line of school kids when Joseph was performed at the Crucible. I completely fell in love with the show then and, despite not having seen a production of it for more than three decades, felt exactly the same as soon as the first chord was struck.

The lyrics are pure genius - witty, clever and brilliant at telling the story. The music is perfect and covers a huge range of different toe-tapping genres. Retelling a Bible tale might not seem like an obvious musical smash-hut but the creative forces of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd-Webber knew exactly what they were doing.

It works as well today as it ever has and plenty of people left Sheffield's Lyceum theatre remarking that it was the best production of Joseph they had seen. Take my word for it, that is a huge compliment because there have been many, many different variations over the years.

One thing is for sure, I won't be leaving it as long next time. I fully intend to grab a ticket for Joseph every time it comes. If there had been an option to stay and watch it all again, straight away, I would have said, yes.