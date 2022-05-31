There are plenty of options from Amazon, Tesco, Asda and more - and next day delivery options are available

If you’re planning on hosting a Platinum Jubilee gathering, whether that be a street party with your local community or a private lunch with your family, a big part of your preparations will be around the decorations.

One of the most popular choices for decorating an inside or outside space ready for a celebration is bunting, flags or posters.

There are plenty of options available, so if you want to buy some ready-made decorations or you’d rather get crafty and make your own, you can be sure they will all be ready ahead of the Platinum Jubilee weekend - which is taking place for Thursday 2 June and Sunday 5 June in celebration of the Queen ’s 70 years as reigning monarch.

There’s also choices which can quickly arrive at your door after you’ve hit that buy button, so thanks to next day delivery you can be ready to hang the decorations and welcome your guests in a matter of hours.

Other weird and wonderful memorabilia has also been created especially for the historic occasion, if you want to add something a little extra.

Union and Platinum Jubilee flags are pictured in a British high street for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022. This is where you can buy your own.

So, where can you buy bunting and flags and what do you need to make your own?

Here’s what you need to know.

Where can I buy Platinum Jubilee bunting and flags?

Multiple retailers have made bunting ahead of the Platinum Jubilee, so all you need to do to get your home ready for your Jubilee event is pop to your local store or visit a retailer’s website and click to buy.

Marks and Spencer has created their own special Platinum Jubilee bunting , which features the traditional colours of blue, red and white and an image of the Queen’s crown. This costs just £2.50 for three metres.

Ocado are offering three metres of Union Jack bunting for £8 so you can get in touch with your patriotic side and decorate the outside your home, your front garden, window or balcony in style.

For larger spaces, Amazon is offering 10 metres of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bunting for £19.99. Printed in bright colour on both sides, this bunting features images of the Queen throughout her 70 years on the throne, as well as the union jack and the official purple logo for the historic milestone which is inspired by the purple Robe of Estate worn by The Queen at her Coronation.

If you want to add a vintage feel to your event, then Amazon also has the Vintage Bunting for Platinum Jubilee for sale for £10.99. The 2.5 metre bunting has three different designs, including the dates of the Queen’s reign and an image of Her Majesty when she first ascended the throne.

For a flag or banner which can become the focal point of your decorations, or signal to attendees where your party is being held, look no further than the Toyland Union Jack banner or flag , which features a photograph of our Queen and the union jack design. Prices start at just £9.99.

Tesco’s bunting isn’t Platinum Jubilee themed, instead it features lots of bright colours, but at £3.50 for five metres this is great value and it is a decoration you could use again in future for any other parties you may have. If you do want to make it Jubilee themed, however, you could always print out images of the Queen to stick on to it or even get the kids to draw their own designs in felt tip pens in honour of Her Majesty.

Asda’s bunting , which has a union jack design, is the best value for money at just £1 for 2.5 metres. It may not be Platinum Jubilee themed, but it could be used again and certainly shows patriotism.

Next day delivery options are available on some of these items, depending on your location, and extra delivery charges may apply for this. Please check stock availability in your area.

How can I make my own Platinum Jubilee bunting and posters?

If you’d prefer to make your decorations, or you’ve left it too late to buy some and even next day delivery won’t help you, then don’t worry.

There are templates to help you make your own bunting and posters on the official Platinum Jubilee website . All you need is a printer, some scissors and some string or ribbon.

Click on the below links to access templates for:

If you do not own a printer, but you do own some paper, card, colouring pencils or felt tip pens then you can also make your own decorations by hand.

All you need is a little patience and creative flair. The advantage of homemade decorations is that they are completely unique to your celebration and won’t be seen anywhere else.

What else do I need for my Platinum Jubilee party?

There’s a lot to think about when planning a party, from the food you’re going to serve to the entertainment you’re going to have.

Thankfully, when it comes to all of those necessary little extras - such as paper plates and napkins - Tesco and Asda have got it covered.

Tesco has put together a range of must-have Jubilee decorations and accessories to help ensure that your party is a great success and you have everything you need.

Asda has a similar list of Queen’s Jubilee party accessories , and there’s even includes some handy food options to help you put together your party menu.

If you do need to make a last minute dash to the supermarket for anything you may have forgotten, however, make sure you know the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday supermarket opening times.

Why are we celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

The Platinum Jubilee celebrates the Queen’s 70 year reign on the throne.

Her Majesty officially celebrated her 70th anniversary as monarch on 6 February 2022.

However, that date also marked 70 years since the death of her father, King George VI, and was therefore not an occasion she wished to celebrate.