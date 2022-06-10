Singer Julee Cruise was known for her collaborations with Twin Peaks creator David Lynch

Twin Peaks singer Julee Cruise has passed away.

Twin Peaks singer Julee Cruise has passed away at the age of 65, her husband announced.

American singer-songwriter Cruise was known for singing the theme tune Falling of the cult 90s show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cruise was known for her collaborations with one of the creators of Twin Peaks, David Lynch.

The singer had battled ill health and suffered from Lupus.

Announcing her death, her husband Edward Grinnan said on Facebook: “She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace.”

In his statement he said she had a “varied music career” and said he played her the B-52’s song Roam as she passed away, adding: “Now she will roam forever. Rest In Peace, my love, and love to you all.”

Cruise also acted and sang in the off-Broadway cast of Return to the Forbidden Planet, a spoof of William Shakespeare’s The Tempest, and toured with The B-52’s as Cindy Wilson‘s touring stand-in on and off from 1992 to 1999.