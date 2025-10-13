Killswitch Engage review: ‘Came and conquered the Academy’

Killswitch Engage performing 'This Fire' during a sold-out performance at Manchester Academy on Thursday evening. | Photo by Christian Evans

Returning to Manchester for the first time in six years with a monster line-up of openers in Decapitated, Fit For An Autopsy and Hatebreed on tap, the sense of anticipation and excitement inside the Manchester Academy was an intoxicating feeling as Killswitch Engage prepared to step onto the stage, and as The Who’s iconic hit ‘Baba O’Riley’ played out through the venue, it felt like the calm before the storm as the five-piece came and conquered the Academy.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To kick things off, the five-piece seized control of the evening as they unleashed a barrage of crunching distortion and punchy drums during an explosive performance of ‘Strength of the Mind’ with boundlessly energetic frontman Jesse Leach in fine voice and covering every inch of the stage. The hits kept coming at a relentless pace as ‘Rose of Sharyn’ served as a shot of adrenaline to the bloodstream and saw the crowd explode into a passionate singalong, while the band's rendition of ‘Reckoning’ was as hard-hitting as it was melodic, with the pulsating drumming of Justin Foley ringing out throughout the venue.

For the most part, Leach kept the chatter to a minimum in a red-hot opening salvo, with the frontman’s brief expletive-laden chant leading into ‘Aftermath’. The track brought a temporary atmospheric shift before an explosion of chugging guitars and powerful drumming from Foley on a song with a catchy, melodic and unifying chorus that left 3,500 people singing their hearts out in unison as if their minds were one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Fixation on the Darkness’ felt like the perfect blend of melody and aggression as the band took the audience “back to the old school”. The chaotic, aggressive drumming on ‘Broken Glass’ meshed perfectly with Adam Dutkiewicz and Joel Stroetzel’s skull-crushing guitar riffs, leaving the audience utterly enthralled at the technical proficiency and the musicianship of Westfield’s finest. Throughout the evening, the band flew through their set at a relentless pace, but there was never a moment where the intensity was lacking, nor did it ever feel like the Massachusetts five-piece were rushing through their performance.

A thrilling rendition of ‘Hate By Design’ saw Dutkiewicz and Stroetzel exchange solos before the band followed it up with a punchy ‘Forever Aligned’ and old-school Killswitch Engage classic ‘The Signal Fire’. ‘This Is Absolution’ saw a wall of voices scream the chorus back to Leach in perfect harmony, and the sound of punchy, hard-hitting guitar riffs roared throughout the venue on ‘In Due Time’ before a performance of ‘This Fire’, which, having grown up seeing CM Punk use as his entrance theme in WWE, felt like one joyous trip down memory lane.

After announcing they only had three songs remaining, Leach was greeted by a chorus of boos, but it didn’t take long for boos to dissipate as the five-piece closed out the night with a three-punch combo of ‘My Curse’, ‘The End of Heartache’ and ‘My Last Serenade’ to end a rollercoaster ride of a performance in red-hot fashion. Killswitch Engage didn’t just perform in Manchester: they came, they conquered and left a 3,500-strong crowd utterly mesmerised by their skill and proficiency.