Laura Kuenssberg: Why is Laura Kuenssberg not on BBC today? Where is she from and is she Jewish?
Viewers were left shocked as Laura Kuenssberg was replaced by Victoria Derbyshire on the BBC this morning - but her absence has been explained
Viewers were left wondering as a familiar face failed to report for a regular spot on the BBC this morning (Sunday, October 15). Host Laura Kuenssberg has been replaced by another host for this Sunday’s programme.
The flagship political news show, which is broadcast at 9am on BBC One on Sundays, is normally hosted by Kuenssberg. However, today’s show was hosted by Victoria Derbyshire, whose viral video show vandalism at the BBC shocked fans.
The reason for Kuenssberg’s absence is because her father, Nick Kuenssberg, one of Scotland’s best-known business figures, died recently at the age of 80 on October 2, 2023, with her social media falling silent since.
The 47-year-old was born in Rome, Italy grew up in Glasgow with her brother and sister and interned at the NBC during her university studies, after spending a year in Georgetown University in the US capital, Washington DC.
Kuenssberg, who is not Jewish, made history when she succeeded Nick Robinson as political editor of BBC News in July 2015, as she was the first woman to hold the position, but stood down from the role in 2022.
After, she went on to replace Andrew Marr as the host of the BBC’s weekend political interview programme, which started transmission in September 2022 under the name Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.