LEAP review: ‘This Is Not Just A Show, This Is A Life’

LEAP performing during their sold-out show at the Manchester Academy 3 on Wednesday 15th October. | Photo by Christian Evans

As the anticipation intensified inside the Manchester Academy 3, an audio package played out inside the venue, declaring that “this is the edge of everything; this is chaos”, and that might well be the perfect quote to summarise the relentlessly energetic, perfectly chaotic and effortless skill of LEAP.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eager to get the performance off to a red-hot start, the four-piece exploded onto the stage with intent as they launched into the opening notes of a pulsating rendition of ‘Over & Out’, with the effortless swagger of frontman Jack Scott a particular highlight. The punchy riff-laden ‘Play Dead’ swiftly followed and saw a barrage of distorted guitars and hard-hitting drumming unleashed inside the Academy, and you couldn’t help but marvel at the technical proficiency of the four-piece as they exchanged solos on a performance of ‘Exit Signs’ minutes later.

After a brief pause to bask in the adoration of the audience, Scott playfully asked the crowd if they were “feeling the love tonight” before launching into the bright guitar-laden ‘Show Me The Way You Love Me’. Throughout the performance, engagement between band and audience was an undoubted highlight, with Scott climbing into the crowd to spark a mosh pit on a heart-racing rendition of ‘Fistful of Money’ before Hector Cottam’s tight drumming and Declan Brown’s driving bass line stood out on a performance of ‘Sinking Feeling’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Scott’s declaration that it was “time we turn up the heat”, the intensity swiftly ratcheted up as the band unleashed a wave of hypnotic bass lines and overdriven guitar lines on a performance of ‘One Million Pieces’ that left you feeling reinvigorated. The spine-tingling harmonics of ‘Waste Your Love’, dedicated by Scott to anyone who had been through a breakup, were a perfect lead into Scott and guitarist Adam Mason encouraging a dance battle on a hypnotic, fuzzy, guitar-laden rendition of ‘I Was Never There’, which culminated in the frontman throwing a rose into the crowd for a fan.

Not one to hide his fondness for mosh pits, Scott asked the sold-out crowd to “let me know when you are ready for a mosh pit” but was met with initial reluctance before climbing into the crowd himself to spark a pit into life on ‘Vision of Us’. As the evening wound down, the band expressed their gratitude for the support with their debut album and touched on how they received a “lot of hate” when they initially advertised in Manchester, as Brown “looked like an older Johnny Depp”.

Eager to up the ante one last time, a rendition of ‘Do Or Die’ certainly packs a punch in a live setting before Scott opted to slow things down once more for a performance of ‘Messages’, which the frontman dedicated to anyone who has lost someone recently, delivering the most poignant moment of the evening.

The euphoric singalongs of ‘One Way Out’ and ‘The Downfall’ fittingly lead into the encore, with the band closing out the performance with a perfect one-two punch of ‘Eclipse’ and ‘Energies’ to wrap up an impressive performance from the four-piece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the final notes of the aforementioned ‘Energies’ rang out in the venue, the tagline “this is not just a show, this is a life” from the audio package certainly sprung to mind. LEAP are a band that certainly knows how to put their soul into every performance, and with skill in abundance, their graduation to bigger venues certainly feels imminent.