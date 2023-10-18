America’s Next Top Model, which aired for 15 years, could be set for a Channel 4 audience, but with a twist to appeal to the modern day audience

A fly-on-the-wall series inspired by America’s Next Top Model is reportedly set to be revived by Channel 4, according to The Sun. The show ran for 15 years and 21 seasons before ending in 2018.

Many shows have been inspired due to the programme which first aired in 2003, and now Channel 4 will be hunting new runway queens as an up-to-date version of the series is officially set for a reboot.

New Model Agency is set to feature a diverse casting, as they give a deeper look into modelling agency Zebedee Talent’s work. On their website, they say: “At Zebedee, we are committed to changing the way disability, visible difference and gender identity are represented in fashion and wider media.”

Founders Laura Winson and Zoe Procter say: “Disability is often left out of the diversity debate; we often receive briefs looking for ‘diversity’, but with no mention of disability, alternative appearances, or trans/non-binary – and we want to change this. We want it to be the norm that REAL diverse media becomes commonplace.”

A TV source said: “Fashion isn’t just about needle-thin, glossy-skinned men and women any more and the industry has taken huge leaps to keep up with a changing world and designers’ shifting priorities.

“New Model Agency follows a young, diverse and dynamic cast of models as they work hard and hustle to make their mark in the fashion industry, competing at castings to land lucrative fashion and advertising campaigns and fighting for their place on the catwalk at London Fashion Week.”