Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Les Misérables the Arena Spectacular has unveiled the initial cast for its first world tour kicking off in 2024. Alfie Boe and Michael Ball are among the names confirmed to appear in the long-running musical.

Revamped specifically for arenas, Les Misérables the Arena Spectacular will open in UK theatres this September. The cast will feature 110 actors, musicians and crew with guest stars appearing at various stops.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on the novel by Victor Hugo, the tale follows a former convict in 19th-century France and his attempt at reformation in a revolutionary France. The stage adaptation includes music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel.

So who has been confirmed as part of the Les Misérables the Arena Spectacular cast? Here's everything you need to know.

Les Misérables the Arena Spectacular cast

Cameron Mackintosh, in association with Nick Grace Management, has confirmed that Alfie Boe and Killian Donnelly will share the role of Jean Valjean and Michael Ball and Bradley Jaden will share the role of Javert in the UK. Further casting will be announced soon.

Les Misérables the Arena Spectacular cast performance dates

Michael Ball

Belfast: September 19, 20 and 21 at 7.30pm, and September 25, 26, 27 and 28 at 7.30pm.

Glasgow: October 3 and 4 at 7.30pm, October 5 at 2pm and October 6 at 6.30pm.

Sheffield: October 10 and 11 at 7.30pm, October 12 at 2.30pm and October 13 at 6pm.

Aberdeen: October 17 and 18 at 7.30pm, and October 19 at 2pm.

Manchester: December 27 at 7.30pm, December 28 at 2pm, and December 29 at 1pm.

Alfie Boe

Belfast: September 19, 20 and 21 at 7.30pm, and September 25, 26, 27 and 28 at 7.30pm.

Glasgow: October 3 and 4 at 7.30pm, October 5 at 2pm and October 6 at 6.30pm.

Sheffield: October 10 and 11 at 7.30pm, October 12 at 2.30pm and October 13 at 6pm.

Aberdeen: October 17 and 18 at 7.30pm, and October 19 at 2pm.

Manchester: December 27 at 7.30pm, December 28 at 2pm, and December 29 at 1pm.

Michael Ball starred in the hit musical in 2004

Killian Donnelly

Belfast: September 21 and 28 at 2.30pm, and September 24 at 7.30pm.

Glasgow: October 5 at 7:30pm and October 6 at 1pm.

Sheffield: October 12 at 7.30pm and October 13 at 1pm.

Aberdeen: October 19 at 7:30pm and October 20 at 1pm.

Manchester: December and 28 at 7:30pm, and December 27 at 2pm.

Newcastle: January 4 at 7:30pm and January 5 at 12:30pm.

Bradley Jaden