Les Misérables The Arena Spectacular unveils cast including Alfie Boe & Michael Ball - full performance dates
Les Misérables the Arena Spectacular has unveiled the initial cast for its first world tour kicking off in 2024. Alfie Boe and Michael Ball are among the names confirmed to appear in the long-running musical.
Revamped specifically for arenas, Les Misérables the Arena Spectacular will open in UK theatres this September. The cast will feature 110 actors, musicians and crew with guest stars appearing at various stops.
Based on the novel by Victor Hugo, the tale follows a former convict in 19th-century France and his attempt at reformation in a revolutionary France. The stage adaptation includes music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel.
So who has been confirmed as part of the Les Misérables the Arena Spectacular cast? Here's everything you need to know.
Les Misérables the Arena Spectacular cast
Cameron Mackintosh, in association with Nick Grace Management, has confirmed that Alfie Boe and Killian Donnelly will share the role of Jean Valjean and Michael Ball and Bradley Jaden will share the role of Javert in the UK. Further casting will be announced soon.
Les Misérables the Arena Spectacular cast performance dates
Michael Ball
- Belfast: September 19, 20 and 21 at 7.30pm, and September 25, 26, 27 and 28 at 7.30pm.
- Glasgow: October 3 and 4 at 7.30pm, October 5 at 2pm and October 6 at 6.30pm.
- Sheffield: October 10 and 11 at 7.30pm, October 12 at 2.30pm and October 13 at 6pm.
- Aberdeen: October 17 and 18 at 7.30pm, and October 19 at 2pm.
- Manchester: December 27 at 7.30pm, December 28 at 2pm, and December 29 at 1pm.
Alfie Boe
- Belfast: September 19, 20 and 21 at 7.30pm, and September 25, 26, 27 and 28 at 7.30pm.
- Glasgow: October 3 and 4 at 7.30pm, October 5 at 2pm and October 6 at 6.30pm.
- Sheffield: October 10 and 11 at 7.30pm, October 12 at 2.30pm and October 13 at 6pm.
- Aberdeen: October 17 and 18 at 7.30pm, and October 19 at 2pm.
- Manchester: December 27 at 7.30pm, December 28 at 2pm, and December 29 at 1pm.
Killian Donnelly
- Belfast: September 21 and 28 at 2.30pm, and September 24 at 7.30pm.
- Glasgow: October 5 at 7:30pm and October 6 at 1pm.
- Sheffield: October 12 at 7.30pm and October 13 at 1pm.
- Aberdeen: October 19 at 7:30pm and October 20 at 1pm.
- Manchester: December and 28 at 7:30pm, and December 27 at 2pm.
- Newcastle: January 4 at 7:30pm and January 5 at 12:30pm.
Bradley Jaden
- Belfast: September 21 and 28 at 2.30pm, and September 24 at 7.30pm.
- Glasgow: October 5 at 7.30pm and October 6 at 1pm.
- Sheffield: October 12 at 7.30pm and October 13 at 1pm.
- Aberdeen: October 19 at 7.30pm and October 20 at 1pm.
- Manchester: December 26 and 28 at 7.30pm, and December 27 at 2pm.
- Newcastle: January 4 at 7.30pm and January 5 at 12.30pm.
