With the Harry Potter TV series now in the works - we take a look at the rumoured cast set to help revive J.K. Rowling’s much-loved books

A new era is coming for fans of the Harry Potter series, who have been patiently waiting over a decade for another foray into one of J.K. Rowling’s seven books. While Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - released in 2011 - marked the eighth and final installment of the film series, Potterheads will be happy to know the Harry Potter TV series is well and truly on its way.

Rumors have been circulating about a Harry Potter TV series since January 2021, but all has seemingly been put to bed now the news has been confirmed by streaming service, Max (formerly HBO). Posting on X earlier this year, the streaming site wrote: “Your Hogwarts letter is here.

“Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books.”

The brand new series is expected to air in late 2025 or early 2026 with the streaming service likely to prioritise the reboot as its flagship show. But which actors are rumoured to be taking on the main roles, replacing the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint?

Harry Potter TV series rumoured cast - full list

Toby Woolf - Harry Potter

Toby Woolf - known for starring in Pistol, Rare Beats and The Last Post - is frontrunner to take over the role as boy wizard and follow in the footsteps of Daniel Radcliffe.

Bronte Carmichael - Hermione Granger

British actress Bronte Carmichael knows what it’s like to appear in a much-loved franchise after playing Leida, Mon Mothma’s daughter, in Star Wars: Andor (2022). With acting credits in Game of Thrones and Great Expectations, the young star is poised to take over the role as Hermione Granger - made famous by Emma Watson.

Joshua Pickering - Ron Weasley

Best known for his role in Peter Pan & Wendy (2023), Joshua Pickering is rumoured to play Ron Weasley, a clumsy and loveable character originally cast as Rupert Grint.

Tom Felton - Lucius Malfoy

Those who fell in love with Potter’s nemesis and Slytherin student, Draco Malfoy, will be overjoyed to know Tom Felton is rumoured to be considering a return to the franchise. In what would be a clever bit of casting, Felton is rumoured to play his original character’s father Lucius Malfoy.

Dame Helen Mirren - Minerva McGonagall

While it’s hard to see Professor McGonagall played by anyone other than esteemed Maggie Smith, Dame Helen Mirren is one of the few with the acting prestige to take on such a role - hence why the rumours are floating about.

Blair Underwood - Albus Dumbledore

Blair Underwood is the current frontrunner to star as Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV series reboot. However, as many have pointed out, the LA Law actor is noticeably young to play the 100-year-old wizard - albeit we’ve seen stranger casting decsions.

Adam Driver is rumoured to play Severus Snape in Harry Potter TV series

Adam Driver - Severus Snape

