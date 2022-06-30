Attendees can expect a march, live music and entertainment performances, food and drink and more

London Pride is the UK ’s biggest, most diverse pride event, and is one of the most eagerly anticipated events to take place during Pride Month each year.

This year’s parade will see over 600 LGBT+ community groups march, with 30,000 people registered to take part overall.

2022 is a significant year for the Pride movement and the LGBT+ community as it is 50 years since the first Pride took place in the UK.

So, when is London Pride 2022, what time does the parade start and end, and who is performing?

Here’s everything you need to know.

London Pride 2022 will take place on Saturday 2 July.

It is the biggest event to take place during Pride Month, which this year runs between 4 June and 3 July.

What is this year’s Pride slogan?

This 2022 campaign slogan is #AllOurPride, which has been created to recognise and the many ways that Pride is celebrated, and commemorating 50 years since the first Pride march took place in the UK back in 1972.

People are encouraged to get involved, whether they are able to attend London Pride or not, by sharing pictures of what Pride means to them on their social media accounts along with the hashtag #AllOurPride

What time does London Pride 2022 start and end?

The London Pride parade will begin at noon at Hyde Park corner. It will end at 6pm at Whitehall Place.

What is the London Pride 2022 parade route?

This year the parade runs along from Hyde Park Corner, through Piccadilly Circus, down Haymarket and along Pall Mall to Trafalgar Square, culminating at Whitehall Place.

You can view the map on the London Pride website.

People are invited to watch from any of the designated public spaces along the route. You can see more details on the map above.

Who is performing at London Pride 2022?

London Pride gives a platform to artists who represent all of the LGBT+ community’s diversity.

During the day, there will be performances from people of all parts of the community, on various stages throughout the Pride parade route, including London Big Gay Band and Beyonce Experience.

The performance stages will be led by hosts including Adele Roberts and her partner Kate Holderness and Charlie Powell.

For more information about all the performers, visit the London Pride website .

What are the London Pride 2022 stage areas?

There are several stage areas along the route, where visitors can enjoy the performances.

They are the Golden Square, Trafalgar Square, Leicester Square, Dean Street in Soho, Soho Square and Family Area.

At Golden Square, Trafalgar Square and Leicester Square there will be a stage featuring various performers, a variety of stalls and food and drink on offer.

Check out the line-up and more details for the Golden Square Stage on the London Pride website, along with details of the Trafalgar Square Stage and the Leicester Square Stage .

At the Dean Street stage, there will be a stage with various performers. Check out the line-up and more details for the Soho Stage .

At Soho Square there will be a wide selection of stalls offering a variety of goods and souvenirs on offer, and the Family Area, at St Giles Church Yard, is - as the name suggests - a dedicated family area with activities and performances for parents with children.

How can I travel to London Pride 2022?

Travel into and around Central London on 2 July will be extremely busy due to London Pride, so people who wish to attend are advised to plan ahead where possible to avoid delays.

The nearest train stations are:

Euston

Waterloo

London Bridge

Paddington

Charing Cross

The nearest tube stations are

Tottenham Court Road

Hyde Park Corner

Green Park

Bond Street

For detailed travel information, visit the Transport for London website.

What Pride events are taking place in London?

There are various events taking place across London to celebrate Pride London, and also Pride Month.

They are happening throughout July 2022 and beyond, and include theatre performances, museum tours and food and drink events.

View the full Pride events calendar online.

Where can I buy Pride flags?

