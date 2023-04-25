Tom and Samie made it all the way to the final of the second season of the winter edition of Love Island

Love Island has cemented itself as one of the most-watched reality programmes of all time as it brings singles together with the aim of finding true love. However, despite the concept, it is very rare that couples who meet on the ITV show actually go all the way. That is the case with this year's finalists Tom Clare and Samie Elishi, who are the latest to couple to call it quits.

The pair, who came third in South Africa, have reportedly parted ways so both can focus on their careers. Tom, who is a professional footballer from Barnsley, and Samie, an estate agent based in Essex, have also put the end of their relationship down to struggles with long-distance.

This is everything you need to know.

Why did they break up?

The news broke after a source told The Sun: "Samie and Tom have sadly decided to call it a day. There is a lot of love and respect there but it just wasn’t going anywhere, the distance between them was too much and they are both really focused on their careers post Love Island."

It comes after fans started to question whether or not they were still together after they noticed neither of them had posted one another on their social media accounts for two weeks. They had previously shared snaps together on Instagram as they headed out on a number of dates, such as watching a football game together, having a romantic meal and playing golf.

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi got together inside the Love Island villa after they came in as bombshells. They went all the way too, making the final and finishing third to winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan.

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi are no longer - Credit: ITV

It is not just Tom and Samie from Love Island 2023 who have called it quits over the last few months since the show last aired, as Casey O’Gorman and Rose Seabrook confirmed their split within days of the reunion show. Other relationships, including Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and Jordan Odofin, and Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda, have also ended things.

Following a trend in recent series of Love Island, it seems that the pressures of being together in the outside world often crumble the couples. Islanders leave the villa with a level of fame they had never experienced before which brings busy schedules and much more, all of which is a tough test for new relationships.

But it is not all doom and gloom on the Love Island front, as victors Kai and Sanam are seemingly going from strength to strength, which even led to a fake proposal on a live radio broadcast. Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins have had fans in awe as they continue to post loving videos on TikTok, as do fan-favourite duo Farmer Will Young and Jessie Wynter.

Love Island 2023 couples relationship status

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins - Still together

Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga - Still together

Tom Clare and Sami Elishi - Broken up

Will Young and Jessie Wynter - Still together

Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda - Broken up

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and Jordan Odofin - Broken up

Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook - Broken up