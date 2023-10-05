The cast for Love Island Games, which will first air exclusively on Peacock, has been revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The full line-up for Love Island Games has been revealed, and features a whole host of former stars including Curtis Pritchard, Megan Barton Hanson, Georgia Steel, Eyal Booker and more.

Nine stars who starred on the UK version of Love Island will join a host of international rivals for the spin-off series, which acts as another chance for them to find a soulmate. The series is set to be filmed in Fiji and will be hosted by current Love Island UK host Maya Jama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new programme will feature former contestants from the UK, US and Aussie versions of Love Island. The series will first make its way onto the streaming platform Peacock in the US in November before the UK.

When does Love Island Games start?

As previously mentioned, it will air exclusively on Peacock on November 1, 2023. Just like the UK version, it will be shown six times a week.

Love Island Games cast

UK

Curtis Pritchard

Megan Barton Hanson

Georgia Steel

Eyal Booker

Jack Fowler

Mike Boateng

Liberty Poole

Scott Van-der-sluis

Toby Aromolaran

Maya Jama Love Island

US

Kyra Green

Ray Gantt

Justine Ndiba

Cely Vazquez

Johnny Middlebrooks

Carrington Rodriguez

Deb Chubb

Courtney Boerner

Zeta Morrison

Imani Wheeler

Callum Hole

Mitch Hibberd

Tina Provis

Jessica Losurdo

Steph Blackos (France)

Lisa Celander (Sweden)