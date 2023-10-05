Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson sacked by GB News
Laurence Fox arrested by Met Police officers over ULEZ camera damage

Love Island Games 2023: Full line-up revealed including Curtis Pritchard - when does Love Island Games start?

The cast for Love Island Games, which will first air exclusively on Peacock, has been revealed

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The full line-up for Love Island Games has been revealed, and features a whole host of former stars including Curtis Pritchard, Megan Barton Hanson, Georgia Steel, Eyal Booker and more.

Nine stars who starred on the UK version of Love Island will join a host of international rivals for the spin-off series, which acts as another chance for them to find a soulmate. The series is set to be filmed in Fiji and will be hosted by current Love Island UK host Maya Jama.

The new programme will feature former contestants from the UK, US and Aussie versions of Love Island. The series will first make its way onto the streaming platform Peacock in the US in November before the UK.

Most Popular

When does Love Island Games start? 

As previously mentioned, it will air exclusively on Peacock on November 1, 2023. Just like the UK version, it will be shown six times a week.

Love Island Games cast

UK

Curtis Pritchard

Megan Barton Hanson

Georgia Steel

Eyal Booker

Jack Fowler

Mike Boateng

Liberty Poole

Scott Van-der-sluis

Toby Aromolaran

Maya Jama Love IslandMaya Jama Love Island
Maya Jama Love Island

US

Kyra Green

Ray Gantt

Justine Ndiba

Cely Vazquez

Johnny Middlebrooks

Carrington Rodriguez

Deb Chubb

Courtney Boerner

Zeta Morrison

Imani Wheeler

Callum Hole

Mitch Hibberd

Tina Provis

Jessica Losurdo

Steph Blackos (France)

Lisa Celander (Sweden)

Aurelia Lamprecht (Germany)

Related topics:StarsPeacockMaya Jama