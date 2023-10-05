Love Island Games 2023: Full line-up revealed including Curtis Pritchard - when does Love Island Games start?
The cast for Love Island Games, which will first air exclusively on Peacock, has been revealed
The full line-up for Love Island Games has been revealed, and features a whole host of former stars including Curtis Pritchard, Megan Barton Hanson, Georgia Steel, Eyal Booker and more.
Nine stars who starred on the UK version of Love Island will join a host of international rivals for the spin-off series, which acts as another chance for them to find a soulmate. The series is set to be filmed in Fiji and will be hosted by current Love Island UK host Maya Jama.
The new programme will feature former contestants from the UK, US and Aussie versions of Love Island. The series will first make its way onto the streaming platform Peacock in the US in November before the UK.
When does Love Island Games start?
As previously mentioned, it will air exclusively on Peacock on November 1, 2023. Just like the UK version, it will be shown six times a week.
Love Island Games cast
UK
Curtis Pritchard
Megan Barton Hanson
Georgia Steel
Eyal Booker
Jack Fowler
Mike Boateng
Liberty Poole
Scott Van-der-sluis
Toby Aromolaran
US
Kyra Green
Ray Gantt
Justine Ndiba
Cely Vazquez
Johnny Middlebrooks
Carrington Rodriguez
Deb Chubb
Courtney Boerner
Zeta Morrison
Imani Wheeler
Callum Hole
Mitch Hibberd
Tina Provis
Jessica Losurdo
Steph Blackos (France)
Lisa Celander (Sweden)
Aurelia Lamprecht (Germany)