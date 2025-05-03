Manic Street Preachers review: ‘The Beast That Is The Apollo’

James Dean Bradfield fronting the Manic Street Preachers (Picture: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Early in the Manic Street Preachers’ set at the O2 Apollo, frontman James Dean Bradfield declared the Manics were at “the beast that is the Apollo", and by the end of the night, the Manics had duly tamed the beast with a breathtaking performance.

From the outset, the performance had an almost distinctive homecoming feel to it, such is the Manics' familiarity and history with the city of Manchester. As Nicky Wire reminisced about performing the Manics classic ‘Motown Junk’ in Manchester 35 years ago, the legendary bassist stopped to reflect on the list of venues the band had performed at in the city, including Etihad Stadium, Maine Road, Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester Arena, the Boardwalk, the Academy and even Castlefield Bowl last year – the first two to a collective roar of boos – but regardless, it certainly reiterates how much the city regularly relishes the return of the Manics.

The three-piece’s longevity, success and consistency speaks for itself. They’ve received countless awards, two UK No.1s on the Official Albums Charts, and the band had 34 Top 40 singles in the United Kingdom. Their 15th studio album and freshly released record ‘Critical Thinking’, which reached No.2 on the Albums Charts, is a reminder that nobody can capture a sense of raw passion and intensity in the way that the Manics do. Performing to a backdrop of quotes from Anthony Burgess and Christopher Hitchens, the Manics’ new material was firmly on display at the Apollo.

The jangly and upbeat, piano-led ‘Decline & Fall’ is an instant tone setter; the raw power in Bradfield’s voice is eye-catching, as are the driving drums of Sean Moore. Nicky Wire’s spoken-word hit ‘Critical Thinking’ is impeccably punchy in a live setting; keyboardist and longtime Manics producer Dave Eringa’s keys are a particular highlight on ‘Brushstrokes of Reunion. The reflective ‘Dear Stephen’, inspired by Manchester’s own Morrissey, deftly leads into a great guitar solo from Bradfield before ‘Sleepflower and Wire’s catchy bass line and a glorious guitar solo from Bradfield stand out in a rendition of ‘People Ruin Paintings’.

Described by Wire as a “riff-machine”, Bradfield’s prowess as a vocalist and guitarist is particularly noteworthy. Midway through the set, Wire, Moore, Eringa and touring guitarist Wayne Murray exited the stage before Bradfield delivered his own take on some of Manchester’s most iconic riffs in a solo acoustic section of the show, with snippets of ‘This Charming Man’, ‘Step On’ and ‘I Am The Resurrection’, which led into a tribute to the Manics’ legendary lyricist Richey Edwards and acoustic-led renditions of ‘P.C.P’ and ‘Small Black Flowers That Grow In The Sky’ before performing a solo-led rendition of ‘The Everlasting’, which saw the rest of the band return midway through the track.

With a setlist that contained a perfect blend of classics and new material, tracks such as ‘La Tristesse Durera’, the irresistibly catchy ‘Autumnsong’ and fan-favourite ‘Motorcycle Emptiness’ saw the lyrics screamed back to Bradfield in singalongs of pure euphoria, and renditions of ‘Peeled Apples’ and ‘She Is Suffering’ performed without Murray and Eringa provided heartfelt moments as the band paid tribute to Edwards.

As the night came to a close, the three-piece closed out the set with a one-two punch of ‘Motown Junk’ and a performance of ‘If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next’, leaving the audience in a collective state of awe and the “Beast of the Apollo” truly tamed.