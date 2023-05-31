Beano comics are just one of the British products being sent overseas as part of the deal

Beano comics have been loved by generations of children, and it is the world's longest-running weekly comic for kids, having been published for 85 years. Now, copies of the comic are among British goods that are to be sent to Australia and New Zealand to mark the start of post-Brexit trade deals.

The deals, which have been hailed as "historic" by Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, came into effect at midnight today (31 May). They are the first to be negotiated post-Brexit and to come into force.

Speaking ahead of the trade deals coming into effect, Badenoch said, "Today is a historic moment as our first trade deals to be negotiated post-Brexit come into effect. Businesses up and down the country will now be able to reap the rewards of our status as an independent trading nation and seize new opportunities, driving economic growth, innovation, and higher wages."

Under the terms of the deal, from today, tariffs on all UK goods exports to Australia and New Zealand will be removed, access to these markets for services unlocked, and red tape slashed for digital trade and work visas, as reported by the PA news agency.

The Beano comics due to be sent have been signed by the comic's editor, John Anderson. The parcels will also include two more signed items: an England cricket top signed by James Anderson and Emma Lamb, and a Wales rugby shirt signed by the men's team. Other products being sent to the Australian and New Zealand trade ministers include Penderyn single malt Welsh whisky, Brighton Gin, The Cambridge Satchel Co. bags, and Fever-Tree mixers.

International trade minister Nigel Huddleston said, "Australia and New Zealand are two of our closest friends and like-minded partners, and our trade deals secure favourable terms for British exporters, removing tariffs on all UK goods and slashing red tape."

Ministers say that young Brits will also benefit from opportunities in Australia because of the expansion of the shared Youth Mobility and Working Holiday Maker visa schemes. On 1 July, the age limit for UK applicants going to Australia will increase from 30 years old to 35. Another year later, from July 1, 2024, Brits will then be able to stay in the country for up to three years without having to meet specific work requirements.

So as the deal gets underway, NationalWorld looks into the history of Beano comics and explores why they could have been chosen to be included in these important packages.

What is The Beano?

The Beano is a children's weekly comic aimed at kids aged 6 to 12. It was voted as the Children's Magazine of the Year in 2022. It was first published in 1938, which means it is the world’s longest-running weekly children’s comic, as recorded in the Guinness World Book of Records. To date, over 400 characters have appeared in Beano, including Dennis the Menace and his dog Gnasher, Minnie the Minx and Bananaman. Each of the comic strips tell tales of each of these characters and their humorous escapades.

The comic has inspired lots of other products and merchandise, including the The Beano Annual, which Beano Studios state is Britain’s biggest selling annual. There’s also been many TV shows, including The Beano's Dennis the Menace and Gnasher Show (1991), and Dennis the Menace and Gnasher (2009), as well as toys and books.

What is the meaning behind the name Beano?

The name of the comic comes from the word beano, which means a party, a good time, or a loud celebration, as confirmed on the Beano website. It can be inferred, therefore, that this name was chosen because the creators wanted people to enjoy themselves as they were reading the comic, but also because the characters they create have a great time too.

Can you still buy Beano comics?