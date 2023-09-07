The 2023 Mercury Prize - live coverage ahead of the official reveal of this year's winner
Who will walk away this year's winner as the Mercury Prize 2023 begins at London's Hammersmith Apollo
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tonight is the night when 12 artists discover who is the winner of the 2023 Mercury Prize, and NationalWorld is on hand to provide live coverage of the event, including information about the nominees, thoughts on the live performances and of course the announcement who has won this year's away.
Coverage is already underway on BBC 6 Music and BBC Sounds, with Tom Ravenscroft and Deb Grant interviewing the nominees and a previous Mercury host, with the winner being announced shortly after 10pm BST and live coverage on BBC 4 from 9pm this evening.
The Mercury 2023 award ceremony - live from London
Key Events
Jockstrap perform "Concrete Over Water"
Another performance I was looking forward to - I've enjoyed what I've heard of Jockstrap so far, and to sound utterly pretentious, I like the neo-Brechtian vibes from them. The crowd at the Apollo are pretty spellbound right now.
J Hus will not be performing
Bit of a shame as I was looking forward to his performance.
But Lauren Laverne's just announced that due to illness, J Hus will not be performing tonight at the ceremony.
Best wishes to him. Get well soon.
Olivia Dean UK tour - how to get tickets
If you've been impressed by Olivia Dean's performance, she has announced a UK tour, with full details, including ticketing information, available by visiting here.
Olivia Dean next to perform at Mercury Prize 2023
Already hooting and hollering for Olivia Dean, before Lauren Laverne even announces who it is.
This performance will take a lot to top Ezra Collective, but the crowd seem up for it
We get an Artic Monkeys BBC session
Given the band is tearing it up in the United States as part of their tour for the Mercury-nominated album, "The Car," we are treated to a prerecorded session.
They've, as Laruen's mentioned, already tied Radiohead for most Mercury Prize nominated albums, but will they join PJ Harvey later as two time winners?
Ezra Collective will be at Pitchfork Festival London 2023
If you've enjoyed what you've seen and heard of Ezra Collective, they will be performing as part of Pitchfork Festival London on November 7 2023.
Tickets are on sale from the Royal Albert Hall website. Given the standing ovation they got, tickets might go quickly after this evening.
Ezra Collective the next to perform at the Mercury Prize 2023
Next up on stage - Ezra Collective, which Lauren assured us has the capabilities to create a carnival atmosphere.
That brass section indicated yes. Yes they do.
Know your nominees: Shygirl
‘Nymph’ is the debut album from Shygirl. It was released on Because Music in September 2022. The album was executive produced by Shygirl and Sega Bodega. It includes the singles ‘Firefly’, ‘Come for Me’ and ‘Nike’.
Shygirl has gained recognition for her unique and avant-garde approach to pop, hip-hop, and electronic music.
Shygirl's music is characterized by its bold and provocative lyrics, experimental production, and fearless exploration of themes related to sexuality, empowerment, and identity. She has released a series of EPs, including "Cruel Practice" and "ALIAS," which have showcased her distinctive style and ability to challenge musical norms. Shygirl's provocative and confident persona has resonated with fans and critics alike, earning her a reputation as an artist unafraid to push the boundaries of sound and subject matter. She is often associated with the Nuxxe collective, which includes other innovative artists and producers, and has become a prominent figure in the UK music scene.
That was Jessie Ware, and it was a very solid opening performance - another nod here on the blog to James Ford. This writer has long been a fan of Simian Mobile Disco
Know your nominees: RAYE
‘My 21st Century Blues’ is the debut album from RAYE. It was released in February 2023 on Human Re Sources and reached Number 2 in UK Album Charts. The album features guest appearances from Mahalia and 070 Shake and includes the singles ‘Hard Out Here’, ‘Escapism’ and ‘Flip a Switch’.
RAYE has established herself as a prominent figure in the UK music scene. She first gained attention as a songwriter, penning songs for artists like Beyoncé, Little Mix, and Charli XCX before stepping into the spotlight as a solo artist.
RAYE's music combines elements of pop, R&B, electronic, and dancehall, creating a dynamic and contemporary sound. Her powerful vocals and relatable lyrics often touch on themes of love, empowerment, and personal experiences. She has released several successful EPs and singles, including "Love Me Again" and "Natalie Don't." RAYE's music has received critical acclaim, and she has been nominated for awards such as the BRIT Awards and the MOBO Awards.