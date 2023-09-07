‘Nymph’ is the debut album from Shygirl. It was released on Because Music in September 2022. The album was executive produced by Shygirl and Sega Bodega. It includes the singles ‘Firefly’, ‘Come for Me’ and ‘Nike’.

Shygirl's music is characterized by its bold and provocative lyrics, experimental production, and fearless exploration of themes related to sexuality, empowerment, and identity. She has released a series of EPs, including "Cruel Practice" and "ALIAS," which have showcased her distinctive style and ability to challenge musical norms. Shygirl's provocative and confident persona has resonated with fans and critics alike, earning her a reputation as an artist unafraid to push the boundaries of sound and subject matter. She is often associated with the Nuxxe collective, which includes other innovative artists and producers, and has become a prominent figure in the UK music scene.