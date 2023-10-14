The legendary actor Sir Michael Caine has announced he has retired aged 90. Here’s all you need to know about the star including worth and his wife

Actor Sir Michael Caine has announced he has retired from acting aged 90. This comes after the release of his latest film, The Great Escaper, where he portrayed Bernie Jordan, a real-life World War Two veteran.

Sir Michael had always outlined his intention to eventually retire, but was always tempted back to acting, but he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: "I keep saying I’m going to retire. Well I am now."

He added: "I’ve figured, I’ve had a picture where I’ve played the lead and had incredible reviews... What am I going to do that will beat this?”

He has appeared in over 160 films in a career that has spanned eight decades, cementing himself as a British film icon and arguably one of the, if not the most famous movie stars to hail from the UK.

Over the course of his career, he has received various awards including two Academy Awards, a BAFTA, three Golden Globe Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award and as of 2017, the films in which Caine has appeared have grossed over $7.8 billion worldwide.

Caine is also part of an exclusive club that consists of just five males, as he has been nominated for an Academy Award for acting in five different decades. At the turn of the millennium, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for services to acting.

According to celebrity net worth, Sir Michael Caine is worth $60 million (£49.9 million). He has been married to his wife, Shakira Caine, for 50 years after tying the knot in 1973. She is his second wife.

They first met in the 1970s and have said that it was love at first sight. The couple tied the knot in 1973 and welcomed their daughter that same year. They’ve been going strong ever since and are now proud grandparents.

Speaking to the Radio Times in 2018, he said: "I fell in love with her in about eight minutes. "It took her two hours to fall in love with me."

When his wife was just 16-years-old, she quit school and began working as a secretary in a U.S. Information Service office in Guyana. The office was unfortunately bombed, leaving her eardrum ruptured and her cheek scarred.