Micky Flanagan has added a number of dates to his hugely successful ‘If Ever We Needed It...’ tour - here’s all you need to know

Micky Flanagan has announced a host of additional theatre dates to conclude his hugely successful ‘If Ever We Needed It...’ UK tour. The comedian will visit various theatres across the UK from August to November including London, Leeds and Nottingham.

Speaking of the announcement, Micky Flanagan said: “I loved doing the shows earlier in the year, so much so I’m back out this autumn in new venues and returning to some of my favourites where people couldn’t get tickets first time round.

“I’m also excited to be back at the Lyric Shaftesbury Avenue an intimate venue I first played over 10 years ago. Looking forward to it so much I’m doing Saturday matinees, so I’ll be double busy!”

Flanagan is widely recognised for his hilarious and viral routines that have been viewed in the hundred millions online. Here’s everything fans of Micky Flanagan need to know about his extended ‘If Ever We Needed It…’ UK tour and how to get tickets.

How to buy tickets for Micky Flanagan’s ‘If We Ever Needed It…’ UK tour

Presale tickets are on sale from 10am on Thursday August 3 via Ticketmaster and conclude on Saturday, August 5 at 9am. General sale tickets will then be available to purchase place at 10am on Friday May 12 via the Ticketmaster website.

Full Micky Flanagan 2023 UK tour dates

August

13 - London, Lyric Theatre (Sold out)

September

13 - Woking, New Victoria Theatre

14 - Woking, New Victoria Theatre

15 - Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre (Windsor Hall)

20 - London, Eventim Apollo (Sold out)

21 - London, Eventim Apollo (Sold out)

28 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

30 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

October

4 - London, Lyric Theatre

5 - London, Lyric Theatre

6 - London, Lyric Theatre

7 - London, Lyric Theatre Matinee Show

7 - London, Lyric Theatre Evening Show

11 - London, Lyric Theatre

12 - London, Lyric Theatre

13 - London, Lyric Theatre

14 - London, Lyric Theatre Matinee Show

14 - London, Lyric Theatre Evening Show

25 - Hull, Bonus Arena

November

2 - Brighton, Brighton Centre

9 - Cardiff, Cardiff International Arena

10 - Cardiff, Cardiff International Arena