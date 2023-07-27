Mighty Hoopla has unveiled the line up for its Big Weekender event. The music festival is set to take place at Butlins in Bognor Regis between January 26 and January 29.
The two day event will follow on from Mighty Hoopla’s main festival, which took place at London’s Brockwell Park back in June. The original festival was first launched in 2016 and its mission is to celebrate pop classics, whilst giving a platform to established and emerging LGBTQ+ performers.
At last month’s musical festival, the likes of Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland, Murder On The Dancefloor hitmaker Sophie Ellis-Bextor and electropop sensation Years & Years performed at the event. Over 25,000 people descended upon London for the event, with a number of attendees set to visit Bognor Regis in January for the Big Weekender.
But which musical acts are on the line up for Mighty Hoopla Big Weekender 2024? Here’s everything you need to know.
Mighty Hoopla Big Weekender 2024 line up
Cascada
Natalia Imbruglia
Gabrielle
Atomic Kitten
Bimini
Katy B
Damage
Horse Meat Disco
Whigfield
Jonny Woo & Friends
Artful Dodger
Sonique
House Gospel Choir
Bongo’s Bingo
Diana Vickers
End of the World Party
Ginger Johnson
Guilty Pleasures
House of Trash
Lisa Maffia
Lounge Onyx
Ms Sharon Le Grands
Old Dirty Brasstards
The Beyonce Experience
The Cocoa Butter Club
The Karaoke Hole
Tom Rasmussen
UOKHUN
For the full line up, visit the Mighty Hoopla website
Mighty Hoopla Big Weekender 2024 - how to get tickets
Tickets are available now for Mighty Hoopla Big Weekender. Ticket prices start from £170 and this includes three nights accommodation and free entry to all shows, club nights, pool parties and resort attractions at Butlins Bognor Regis.
To find out more, visit the Mighty Hoopla website.