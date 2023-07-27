The line up for Mighty Hoopla Big Weekender has been confirmed - but which musical acts will perform at the Bognor Regis event?

Mighty Hoopla has unveiled the line up for its Big Weekender event. The music festival is set to take place at Butlins in Bognor Regis between January 26 and January 29.

The two day event will follow on from Mighty Hoopla’s main festival, which took place at London’s Brockwell Park back in June. The original festival was first launched in 2016 and its mission is to celebrate pop classics, whilst giving a platform to established and emerging LGBTQ+ performers.

At last month’s musical festival, the likes of Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland, Murder On The Dancefloor hitmaker Sophie Ellis-Bextor and electropop sensation Years & Years performed at the event. Over 25,000 people descended upon London for the event, with a number of attendees set to visit Bognor Regis in January for the Big Weekender.

But which musical acts are on the line up for Mighty Hoopla Big Weekender 2024? Here’s everything you need to know.

Mighty Hoopla Big Weekender 2024 line up

Atomic Kitten will perform at Mighty Hoopla Big Weekender 2024

Cascada

Natalia Imbruglia

Gabrielle

Atomic Kitten

Bimini

Katy B

Damage

Horse Meat Disco

Whigfield

Jonny Woo & Friends

Artful Dodger

Sonique

House Gospel Choir

Bongo’s Bingo

Diana Vickers

End of the World Party

Ginger Johnson

Guilty Pleasures

House of Trash

Lisa Maffia

Lounge Onyx

Ms Sharon Le Grands

Old Dirty Brasstards

The Beyonce Experience

The Cocoa Butter Club

The Karaoke Hole

Tom Rasmussen

UOKHUN

For the full line up, visit the Mighty Hoopla website

Mighty Hoopla Big Weekender 2024 - how to get tickets

Tickets are available now for Mighty Hoopla Big Weekender. Ticket prices start from £170 and this includes three nights accommodation and free entry to all shows, club nights, pool parties and resort attractions at Butlins Bognor Regis.