The Platinum Jubilee celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s 70th year on the throne, with the honours list recognising the outstanding achievements of people across the United Kingdom.
This year, the list is said to reflect the monarch’s ‘invaluable’ quality, but which army and navy officers have been granted state honours?
Here’s what you need to know.
What is the military division of the Queen’s Birthday Honours list?
Several military personnel have been granted state honours for their work in the armed forces, and these medals reflect the work they have done during their service.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “A huge congratulations to the service men and women who have been recognised in The Queen’s Birthday Honours List. The awards highlight the talent, commitment and dedication of our incredible Armed Forces.
“Our Service personnel continue to be a great source of pride and inspiration for our country. They are the best of us, and it is fantastic to see so many recognised for their hard work.”
What are the different types of honour on this list?
Order of the Bath (DCB/KCB/CB)
Order of the Bath recognises the work of senior military officials and civil servants.
Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
People are given this honour if they have a prominent but lesser role at a national level, a leading role at a regional level, or those who make a distinguished, innovative contribution to any area.
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
An OBE recognises people who have had a major local role in any activity, including those whose work has made them known nationally.
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
This honour recognises outstanding achievements or service to the community with a long-term significant impact.
Royal Red Cross
The Royal Red Cross is a military decoration awarded for exceptional services in military nursing.
Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal (QVRM)
This award is given to any person of any rank/rate in recognition of exemplary personal performance over an extended period of service in the Volunteer Reserve Forces. Only 13 medals are made in one year.
Who is on the Military Birthday Honours list 2022?
Royal Navy
Order of the Bath
Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)
Rear Admiral Simon Phillip Asquith O.B.E.
Rear Admiral Iain Stuart Lower
Order of the British Empire
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Commodore Melanie Robinson A.D.C.
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Colonel Alistair Scott Carns M.C.
Commander Simon James Cox
Commander Paul Andrew Jamieson
Captain Graham John Lovatt
Commodore Andrew Donald Rose
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Warrant Officer 1 Logistician (Catering Services) Jason Anthony Bignell
Lieutenant Commander Richard Burns
Lieutenant Commander Jonathan Henry Gibbin Fletcher
Commander Michael Forrester
Lieutenant Commander Nathaniel Charles Shane Geddes
Lieutenant Commander Amy Francesca Gilmore
Lieutenant Commander Simon Henderson
Lieutenant Thomas Robert Horton
Warrant Officer 1 Amanda Knight
Lieutenant Commander Steven Lovatt
Lieutenant Colonel Jon Ridley
Lieutenant Commander Nicholas Charles Stratton
Commander Nicola Wallace
Royal Red Cross
Lieutenant Frederick Joseph Miller
Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal (QVRM)
Warrant Officer 1 Andrew Walker VR
Army
Order of the Bath
Knights Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB)
Lieutenant General Ralph William Wooddisse C.B.E., M.C.
Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)
Major General Andrew Michael Roe
Major General Alexander Taylor
Order of the British Empire
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Brigadier Nigel Christopher Allison
Brigadier Jonathan Edward Alexander Chestnutt
Brigadier Angus George Costeker Fair D.S.O.* O.B.E.
Colonel (now Acting Brigadier) Karl Ryan Harris
Brigadier John Robin Greenwell Stephenson O.B.E.
Colonel Nigel Richard Mason Tai
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Lieutenant Colonel Niall Adrian Edward Aye Maung
Brigadier Matthew Timothy George Bazeley
Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Hugh Buxton
Lieutenant Colonel Rachel Anne Emmerson M.B.E.
Colonel Paul Geoffrey Gilby
Colonel Damian Russel Griffin T.D., VR
Lieutenant Colonel James Andrew Hadfield M.B.E.
Lieutenant Colonel Nicola Jane MacLeod M.B.E.
Colonel Sandra Annette Nicholson
Captain (now Major) Gavin Henderson Paton
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Warrant Officer Class 2 Barry Appleton VR
Lieutenant Colonel (now Acting Colonel) Sally Yvonne Arthurton
Second Lieutenant (now Lieutenant) Joshua Jamal Bell
Lieutenant Colonel (now Colonel) Darren Michael Bishop VR
Major Thomas Henry Blair
Captain Harpreet Kaur Chandi
Warrant Officer Class 1 James Ashley Cooper
Major Daniel Peter Cornwell
Corporal (now Sergeant) Ross William Daniels
Corporal Aristotle Kwaasi Djin
Captain Lorraine Anne Dotchin VR
Major Simon Aubrey Farmer
Lieutenant Colonel Nigel Simon Francis
Lieutenant Colonel Maximillian John Cameron Garrety VR
Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Goodchild
Captain Robert David Goodman
Captain Kevin Edward Haley
Corporal Christopher Charles Hammond
Major Joshua Mark Head
Captain Daniel James Herbert
Captain Philip Michael High
Warrant Officer Class 1 Jamie Robert Hutch
Major Matthew Stephen Johns
Major Matthew James Keogh
Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) Edward Alexander Rhodes Lyons
Warrant Officer Class 1 James Macrae
Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) Matthew Royston Mallett
Acting Major (now Major) Jack Andrew Millar
Staff Sergeant (now Warrant Officer Class 2) Richard David Moody
Lieutenant Liam Gregory Morrissey
Captain Imogen Louise Mould
Lieutenant Colonel Karl Douglas Parfitt
Warrant Officer Class 2 Anthony John Parker
Major Frederick John Pitto
Warrant Officer Class 2 Christopher Renshaw
Warrant Officer Class 1 Alan John Robertson VR
Major Nicholas Brian Rogerson
Major Gordon Macdonald Rowan
Major James Allan Spelling
Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) Michael John Stewart
Major Nathan Giles Tyler
Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) Elaine Susan Walker
Sergeant (now Staff Sergeant) Felicia Marcellas Watkinson
Major Christine Jean Woods
Royal Red Cross
Lieutenant Colonel Lynn Strachan Adam A.R.R.C.
Lieutenant Colonel Margaret Rose Kathleen Durrant T.D., VR
Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal (QVRM)
Lieutenant Colonel Kathleen Ann Higgins VR
Lieutenant Colonel Simon Charles Hunt VR
Major Lee Paul Patchell VR
Warrant Officer Class 2 Paul Stevens VR
Royal Air Force
Order of the Bath
Knights Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB)
Air Marshal Richard John Knighton C.B.
Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)
The Venerable (Air Vice-Marshal) John Raymond Ellis Q.H.C.
Air Vice-Marshal Lincoln Scott Taylor O.B.E.
Air Vice-Marshal Garry Tunnicliffe C.V.O.
Order of the British Empire
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Air Vice-Marshal Suraya Antonia Marshall
Air Commodore David Cyril McLoughlin O.B.E.
Air Commodore Patrick Keiran O’Donnell O.B.E.
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Group Captain Mark Robert Baker
Group Captain John Desmond Curnow
Wing Commander Manjeet Singh Ghataora
Group Captain James Jonathan Hanson
Wing Commander James Patrick Lennie M.B.E.
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Acting Flight Sergeant Christopher Francis Bell
Wing Commander Paul Charles Cox
Flight Lieutenant Owen Davies
Squadron Leader Adele Ebbs-Brown
Squadron Leader William Richmond Gibson
Sergeant David Andrew Gittins
Flight Sergeant Adele Good
Warrant Officer Brian Hagan
Squadron Leader Carl Matthew Hamilton-Reed
Acting Corporal Lucy Jane Housego
Squadron Leader Matthew Martin Lee
Warrant Officer Charles McKnight
Wing Commander James Roycroft
Warrant Officer Robert Andrew Williams
Royal Red Cross
Wing Commander Eleanor Catherine Hereford
Group Captain Diane Wendy Lamb
Wing Commander Nina Louise Rose
Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal (QVRM)
Squadron Leader Michael James Cairns
Wing Commander Howard Stanley Leader