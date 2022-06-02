The Government has released a list of those who will receive honours for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Platinum Jubilee celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s 70th year on the throne, with the honours list recognising the outstanding achievements of people across the United Kingdom.

This year, the list is said to reflect the monarch’s ‘invaluable’ quality, but which army and navy officers have been granted state honours?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is the military division of the Queen’s Birthday Honours list?

Several military personnel have been granted state honours for their work in the armed forces, and these medals reflect the work they have done during their service.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “A huge congratulations to the service men and women who have been recognised in The Queen’s Birthday Honours List. The awards highlight the talent, commitment and dedication of our incredible Armed Forces.

“Our Service personnel continue to be a great source of pride and inspiration for our country. They are the best of us, and it is fantastic to see so many recognised for their hard work.”

What are the different types of honour on this list?

Order of the Bath (DCB/KCB/CB)

Order of the Bath recognises the work of senior military officials and civil servants.

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

People are given this honour if they have a prominent but lesser role at a national level, a leading role at a regional level, or those who make a distinguished, innovative contribution to any area.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

An OBE recognises people who have had a major local role in any activity, including those whose work has made them known nationally.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

This honour recognises outstanding achievements or service to the community with a long-term significant impact.

Royal Red Cross

The Royal Red Cross is a military decoration awarded for exceptional services in military nursing.

Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal (QVRM)

This award is given to any person of any rank/rate in recognition of exemplary personal performance over an extended period of service in the Volunteer Reserve Forces. Only 13 medals are made in one year.

Who is on the Military Birthday Honours list 2022?

Royal Navy

Order of the Bath

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Rear Admiral Simon Phillip Asquith O.B.E.

Rear Admiral Iain Stuart Lower

Order of the British Empire

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Commodore Melanie Robinson A.D.C.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Colonel Alistair Scott Carns M.C.

Commander Simon James Cox

Commander Paul Andrew Jamieson

Captain Graham John Lovatt

Commodore Andrew Donald Rose

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Warrant Officer 1 Logistician (Catering Services) Jason Anthony Bignell

Lieutenant Commander Richard Burns

Lieutenant Commander Jonathan Henry Gibbin Fletcher

Commander Michael Forrester

Lieutenant Commander Nathaniel Charles Shane Geddes

Lieutenant Commander Amy Francesca Gilmore

Lieutenant Commander Simon Henderson

Lieutenant Thomas Robert Horton

Warrant Officer 1 Amanda Knight

Lieutenant Commander Steven Lovatt

Lieutenant Colonel Jon Ridley

Lieutenant Commander Nicholas Charles Stratton

Commander Nicola Wallace

Royal Red Cross

Lieutenant Frederick Joseph Miller

Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal (QVRM)

Warrant Officer 1 Andrew Walker VR

Army

Order of the Bath

Knights Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB)

Lieutenant General Ralph William Wooddisse C.B.E., M.C.

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Major General Andrew Michael Roe

Major General Alexander Taylor

Order of the British Empire

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Brigadier Nigel Christopher Allison

Brigadier Jonathan Edward Alexander Chestnutt

Brigadier Angus George Costeker Fair D.S.O.* O.B.E.

Colonel (now Acting Brigadier) Karl Ryan Harris

Brigadier John Robin Greenwell Stephenson O.B.E.

Colonel Nigel Richard Mason Tai

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Lieutenant Colonel Niall Adrian Edward Aye Maung

Brigadier Matthew Timothy George Bazeley

Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Hugh Buxton

Lieutenant Colonel Rachel Anne Emmerson M.B.E.

Colonel Paul Geoffrey Gilby

Colonel Damian Russel Griffin T.D., VR

Lieutenant Colonel James Andrew Hadfield M.B.E.

Lieutenant Colonel Nicola Jane MacLeod M.B.E.

Colonel Sandra Annette Nicholson

Captain (now Major) Gavin Henderson Paton

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Warrant Officer Class 2 Barry Appleton VR

Lieutenant Colonel (now Acting Colonel) Sally Yvonne Arthurton

Second Lieutenant (now Lieutenant) Joshua Jamal Bell

Lieutenant Colonel (now Colonel) Darren Michael Bishop VR

Major Thomas Henry Blair

Captain Harpreet Kaur Chandi

Warrant Officer Class 1 James Ashley Cooper

Major Daniel Peter Cornwell

Corporal (now Sergeant) Ross William Daniels

Corporal Aristotle Kwaasi Djin

Captain Lorraine Anne Dotchin VR

Major Simon Aubrey Farmer

Lieutenant Colonel Nigel Simon Francis

Lieutenant Colonel Maximillian John Cameron Garrety VR

Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Goodchild

Captain Robert David Goodman

Captain Kevin Edward Haley

Corporal Christopher Charles Hammond

Major Joshua Mark Head

Captain Daniel James Herbert

Captain Philip Michael High

Warrant Officer Class 1 Jamie Robert Hutch

Major Matthew Stephen Johns

Major Matthew James Keogh

Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) Edward Alexander Rhodes Lyons

Warrant Officer Class 1 James Macrae

Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) Matthew Royston Mallett

Acting Major (now Major) Jack Andrew Millar

Staff Sergeant (now Warrant Officer Class 2) Richard David Moody

Lieutenant Liam Gregory Morrissey

Captain Imogen Louise Mould

Lieutenant Colonel Karl Douglas Parfitt

Warrant Officer Class 2 Anthony John Parker

Major Frederick John Pitto

Warrant Officer Class 2 Christopher Renshaw

Warrant Officer Class 1 Alan John Robertson VR

Major Nicholas Brian Rogerson

Major Gordon Macdonald Rowan

Major James Allan Spelling

Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) Michael John Stewart

Major Nathan Giles Tyler

Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) Elaine Susan Walker

Sergeant (now Staff Sergeant) Felicia Marcellas Watkinson

Major Christine Jean Woods

Royal Red Cross

Lieutenant Colonel Lynn Strachan Adam A.R.R.C.

Lieutenant Colonel Margaret Rose Kathleen Durrant T.D., VR

Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal (QVRM)

Lieutenant Colonel Kathleen Ann Higgins VR

Lieutenant Colonel Simon Charles Hunt VR

Major Lee Paul Patchell VR

Warrant Officer Class 2 Paul Stevens VR

Royal Air Force

Order of the Bath

Knights Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB)

Air Marshal Richard John Knighton C.B.

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

The Venerable (Air Vice-Marshal) John Raymond Ellis Q.H.C.

Air Vice-Marshal Lincoln Scott Taylor O.B.E.

Air Vice-Marshal Garry Tunnicliffe C.V.O.

Order of the British Empire

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Air Vice-Marshal Suraya Antonia Marshall

Air Commodore David Cyril McLoughlin O.B.E.

Air Commodore Patrick Keiran O’Donnell O.B.E.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Group Captain Mark Robert Baker

Group Captain John Desmond Curnow

Wing Commander Manjeet Singh Ghataora

Group Captain James Jonathan Hanson

Wing Commander James Patrick Lennie M.B.E.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Acting Flight Sergeant Christopher Francis Bell

Wing Commander Paul Charles Cox

Flight Lieutenant Owen Davies

Squadron Leader Adele Ebbs-Brown

Squadron Leader William Richmond Gibson

Sergeant David Andrew Gittins

Flight Sergeant Adele Good

Warrant Officer Brian Hagan

Squadron Leader Carl Matthew Hamilton-Reed

Acting Corporal Lucy Jane Housego

Squadron Leader Matthew Martin Lee

Warrant Officer Charles McKnight

Wing Commander James Roycroft

Warrant Officer Robert Andrew Williams

Royal Red Cross

Wing Commander Eleanor Catherine Hereford

Group Captain Diane Wendy Lamb

Wing Commander Nina Louise Rose

Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal (QVRM)

Squadron Leader Michael James Cairns