MJ Lenderman review: ‘Perfect blueprint for great old-school rock’

MJ Lenderman and The Wind performing at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds in November 2024. Picture: Janne Oinonen

In 2024, MJ Lenderman brought the Manning Fireworks tour to Manchester with a performance at the 250-capacity YES Pink Room, and four albums into his solo career, it’s clear as day that Lenderman might well be the future of rock and roll.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Returning to the UK seven months after his previous run, demand for Lenderman is greater than ever on these shores. His scheduled performance at the Gorilla sold out so fast it was moved across the street to the 1,500-capacity O2 Ritz, which sold out itself. His shows in Glasgow, Nottingham and Bristol were also moved to bigger venues due to demand, and it’s clear why demand is so great.

Lenderman and The Wind’s live performances are a perfect blueprint for great old-school rock performances. There are no pyrotechnics, no Hollywood-esque visuals, no intricate use of lighting and no theatrics. Lenderman, drummer Colin Miller, bassist Landon George, guitarist Jon Samuels and Xandy Chelmis on pedal steel are merely five talented musicians who keep the patter to a relative minimum and allow their performances as individuals and as a collective to shine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The five-piece found a perfect blend of new and old material in their set, with Lenderman’s fourth record, ‘Manning Fireworks’, contributing nine tracks to the setlist. The riff-driven ‘Rudolph’ is a fitting opener that erupted into a full-blown jam with duelling solos. The laid-back ‘Joker Lips’, layered with warm guitars and an amazing pedal steel part, is rock at its finest. ‘Wristwatch’ explodes into a big singalong, and Chelmis’ violin adds an additional element to a rousing rendition of ‘Manning Fireworks’.

Ultimately, watching Lenderman is a unique and immersive experience. His lyrics are packed with emotional depth but often contain eye-raising quips such as “draining cum from hotel showers” in the aforementioned ‘Joker Lips’, as well as sporting references. ‘TLC Cagematch’ references the wrestling match, ‘Dan Marino’ is a nod to the NFL great and imagines him at a supermarket, and ‘Hangover Game’ is a not-so-subtle nod to Michael Jordan’s infamous flu game in the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. His melodies are intricate; the pedal steel is a prominent element in his sound, which fuses elements of Americana, rock and country; and his guitar has a hint of distortion and overdrive. His riffs and licks are simplistic but highly effective; his solos are mesmerising but never overshadow the emotional weight and power behind his lyrical approach. It’s not flashy, but it’s technically brilliant.

The 10-minute journey that is ‘Bark at the Moon’ shifts into an ambient drone awash with distorted guitars but is still utterly joyous in a live setting and one of the big highlights from the evening. The violin solo in ‘Rip Torn’ left the audience in a state of collective awe, as did the extended jam from a cover of ‘Dancing in the Club’.

A rendition of ‘Pianos’ – dedicated to the singer’s hometown of Asheville in North Carolina, which was hit by a hurricane last year – was a fitting end to the first part of the set before renditions of ‘Hangover Game’ and the big choruses of ‘Knockin’ erupted into a raucous singalong as the night came to a close.

In an era where rock music isn’t at the forefront of the music scene, MJ Lenderman’s brand of slacker rock may well make him the world’s next big rock star.