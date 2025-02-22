Motionless In White review: Manchester goes back to ‘Devil’s Night’

Photo from Christian Evans

Flanked by dancers waving devil sticks, a heavy dose of pyro, and excellent sci-fi-esque effects, Motionless In White brought ‘Devil’s Night’ to a sold-out O2 Victoria Warehouse on the latest leg of the ‘Touring The End Of The World Tour’.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As lead vocalist Chris "Motionless" Cerulli was met with an emphatic roar after urging Manchester to go “absolutely mental”, ‘Devil’s Night’ was ushered in, and you can’t imagine anyone putting on a show like Motionless In White.

Even inside the intimate 3,500-capacity Victoria Warehouse, the five-piece from Pennsylvania have the presence and the ability of an arena-headlining band, and they have production values to match. At the end of the set, Cerulli hinted that the band would be returning next year with a new record, and next time they should be targeting a show at the bigger Aviva Studios or even the AO Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since stepping onto UK shores 13 years ago for their first headline tour of the UK, Motionless In White have gone from strength to strength. The first date in Manchester was in front of a 200-capacity crowd at the Roadhouse, and their most recent headline date (until last night) in the city was at the O2 Ritz in 2019; the audience growth hasn’t gone unnoticed by the five-piece either. Cerulli admitted at the end of the evening that Manchester has been the most consistent city in the country in regards to ticket sales, and they delivered once again in last night’s set.

From the outset, it was relentless inside the Victoria Warehouse. Following impressive opening sets from Fit For A King and Brand of Sacrifice, air raid sirens and bell chimes reverberated around the venue before the five-piece exploded onto the stage with a rendition of ‘Meltdown’ with sci-fi visuals, dancers waving devil sticks, and punchy guitars complementing Cerulli’s vocals.

Tracks such as the Korn-influenced ‘Necessary Evil’ see synth blasts ring around the venue as balls of pyro explode, and the crowd belted out the song’s hooky chorus. ‘Sign of Life’ allows Vinny Mauro’s excellent drum patterns and Cerulli’s effortless melodic singing to shine before the band “Kick it back to 2010” with a rendition of the nu-metal-influenced ‘Abigail’.

As the night progressed, tracks such as the heavy ballad ‘Masterpiece’ and the riff-driven ‘Voices’ brought phenomenal vocal performances from Cerulli before the frontman brought out Fit For A King’s Ryan Kirby for ‘Slaughterhouse’ and Brand of Sacrifice’s Kyle Anderson for ‘Reincarnate’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band’s fondness for Halloween theatrics was evident for all to see throughout the evening. In ‘Thoughts & Prayers’ as dancers dressed in white set fire to bibles whilst shooting mechanised guns made for a fun watch in a live setting. The fun continued during the sexually charged ‘Rats’ when the dancers returned dressed in short black dresses, eye masks, and mouse ears, and Cerulli himself participated in their dance. The five-piece’s experimental synth-pop track ‘Werewolf’ is welcomed by an ominous monologue before dancers donning masks appear on stage, and the sound of wolves howling rings out in the intimate venue. To add a further Halloween touch, candy was thrown into the crowd during ‘Not My Type: Dead as Fuck 2’ before cheerleaders brought out pom-poms to add to the fun.

As flags with a nuclear symbol on them were waved, Cerulli gave another mesmerising vocal performance in ‘Scoring The End Of The World’, a rollercoaster of a finish followed as the thrashy ‘Soft’ allowed Mauro’s hard-hitting drum grooves and the guitar work of Ryan Sitkowski and Ricky Olson to shine through before ‘Another Life’ and 'Eternally Yours’ close out an evening that ends with Cerulli and the dancers throwing roses into the crowd.