The annual MTV EMAs are back and Taylor Swift leads the way with seven nominations - here’s the full list of nominees

MTV Europe Music Awards has released its nominations for 2023 as Taylor Swift leads the way in seven categories including Best Artist, Best Video, and Best Live act. Other artists such as Miley Cyrus, Dojo Cat, and Olivia Rodrigo were also recognised for their contributions to music this past year.

The annual music event - which is set to take place at France’s Paris Nord Villepinte - held its first event in 1994 to promote European local artists. However, in 2011 MTV rebranded the award show, shortening its name to ‘MTV EMA’, and allowing for the recognition of worldwide artists.

But who has been nominated for this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards? Here’s everything you need to know.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 nominations

Best Song

Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red

Jung Kook feat Latto - Seven

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Rema, Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Best Video

Cardi B feat Megan Thee Stallion - Bongos

Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red

Little Simz - Gorilla

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration

Central Cee x Dave - Sprinter

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray - Baby Don’t Hurt Me

KAROL G, Shakira – TQG

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – Creepin’

PinkPantheress, Ice Spice - Boy’s a Liar Pt 2

Rema, Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Olivia Rodrigo

Best New

Coi Leray

FLO

Ice Spice

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Best Pop

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best Afrobeats

Asake

Aya Nakamura

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

Rema

Best Rock

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Måneskin

Metallica

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

Best Latin

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

ROSALÍA

Shakira

SZA will be performing in Manchester this week

Best K-Pop

FIFTY FIFTY

Jung Kook

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Alternative

Blur

Fall Out Boy

Lana Del Rey

Paramore

Thirty Seconds To Mars

YUNGBLUD

Best Electronic

Alesso

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Swedish House Mafia

Peggy Gou

Tiësto

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

Central Cee

Lil Wayne

Lil Uzi Vert

Metro Boomin

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Best R&B

Chlöe

Chris Brown

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

SZA

Usher

Best Live

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Ed Sheeran

Måneskin

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Best Push

November 2022: Flo Milli

December 2022: Reneé Rapp

January 2023: Sam Ryder

February 2023: Armani White

March 2023: FLETCHER

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

May 2023: Ice Spice

June 2023: FLO

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith

August 2023: Kaliii

September 2023: GloRilla

October 2023: Benson Boone

Biggest Fans

Anitta

Billie Eilish

BLACKPINK

Jung Kook

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift