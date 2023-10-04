MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 nominations: Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and Dojo Cat star - full list
The annual MTV EMAs are back and Taylor Swift leads the way with seven nominations - here’s the full list of nominees
MTV Europe Music Awards has released its nominations for 2023 as Taylor Swift leads the way in seven categories including Best Artist, Best Video, and Best Live act. Other artists such as Miley Cyrus, Dojo Cat, and Olivia Rodrigo were also recognised for their contributions to music this past year.
The annual music event - which is set to take place at France’s Paris Nord Villepinte - held its first event in 1994 to promote European local artists. However, in 2011 MTV rebranded the award show, shortening its name to ‘MTV EMA’, and allowing for the recognition of worldwide artists.
But who has been nominated for this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards? Here’s everything you need to know.
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 nominations
Best Song
- Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
- Jung Kook feat Latto - Seven
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - vampire
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
- Rema, Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Best Video
- Cardi B feat Megan Thee Stallion - Bongos
- Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
- Little Simz - Gorilla
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - vampire
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Best Artist
- Doja Cat
- Miley Cyrus
- Nicki Minaj
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration
- Central Cee x Dave - Sprinter
- David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray - Baby Don’t Hurt Me
- KAROL G, Shakira – TQG
- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – Creepin’
- PinkPantheress, Ice Spice - Boy’s a Liar Pt 2
- Rema, Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Best New
- Coi Leray
- FLO
- Ice Spice
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Reneé Rapp
Best Pop
- Billie Eilish
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Best Afrobeats
- Asake
- Aya Nakamura
- Ayra Starr
- Burna Boy
- Davido
- Rema
Best Rock
- Arctic Monkeys
- Foo Fighters
- Måneskin
- Metallica
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Killers
Best Latin
- Anitta
- Bad Bunny
- KAROL G
- Peso Pluma
- ROSALÍA
- Shakira
Best K-Pop
- FIFTY FIFTY
- Jung Kook
- NewJeans
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Best Alternative
- Blur
- Fall Out Boy
- Lana Del Rey
- Paramore
- Thirty Seconds To Mars
- YUNGBLUD
Best Electronic
- Alesso
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Swedish House Mafia
- Peggy Gou
- Tiësto
Best Hip Hop
- Cardi B
- Central Cee
- Lil Wayne
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Metro Boomin
- Nicki Minaj
- Travis Scott
Best R&B
- Chlöe
- Chris Brown
- Steve Lacy
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Usher
Best Live
- Beyoncé
- Burna Boy
- Ed Sheeran
- Måneskin
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Best Push
- November 2022: Flo Milli
- December 2022: Reneé Rapp
- January 2023: Sam Ryder
- February 2023: Armani White
- March 2023: FLETCHER
- April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- May 2023: Ice Spice
- June 2023: FLO
- July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith
- August 2023: Kaliii
- September 2023: GloRilla
- October 2023: Benson Boone
Biggest Fans
- Anitta
- Billie Eilish
- BLACKPINK
- Jung Kook
- Nicki Minaj
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Selena Gomez
- Taylor Swift
This year, the awards are returning to the French capital for the first time since 1995. The 2023 MTV EMAs will take place on 5 November, broadcast live on MTV in more than 150 countries across the globe, as well as on Pluto TV and on-demand on Paramount+.