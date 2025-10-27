The hands of time catch up with all of us and even rock legends find that they have to take things a little bit slower as they get older.

10cc drummer Paul Burgess has quit the band and will be making music at a slower pace, wanting to avoid the "rigours of touring".

The 75-year-old musician - who is also known for his tenures with Jethro Tull, Camel, Magna Carta, and The Icicle Works - has decided to step down from the legendary rock group after 52 years.

He said: “Having enjoyed many years with 10cc, I'm sorry to say that for me the rigours of touring have become incommensurate with age, and it's time to put excessive hours spent waiting in airports and sitting on tour buses behind me.

“I have no intention of retiring and will continue to play, but at a more agreeable pace, working with past associates and a new band of like-minded musicians, The Guilty Men.”

Frontman Graham Gouldman admitted it will be "strange" being onstage without his "longest-running musical associate". He said: “When Paul and I started working together in 10cc, we never imagined in our wildest dreams that we would still be doing it even 30 years later, let alone 52. Paul is my longest-running musical associate and it will be strange to turn around and see someone else on drums, but I can fully understand his desire to withdraw from sitting on a plane for 14 hours and then changing hotel each day for several weeks."

His replacement is Ben Stone, who has been behind the kit for Mike and The Mechanics and Bonnie Tyler.Paul. He has had various stints with 10cc since he joined in 1973 - playing his last concert with the I'm Not In Love hitmakers in Alexandria, Virginia in September.10cc will bring their And Another Bloody Greatest Hits Tour to the UK next year.