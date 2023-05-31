K-pop may stand for Korean popular music, but it’s not just in East Asia that this type of music is celebrated. Music lovers all over the world enjoy the genre thanks to its catchy beats, despite the fact that these songs are usually written in Korean and therefore can’t be understood by anyone who doesn’t speak the language.

It seems K-pop artists are becoming aware of their global fanbase, however, as they have started to sing some of their lyrics in English in order to appeal to a wider audience. As a result, some songs now include common English idioms - phrases which do not make sense on face value, but their figurative meaning is widely accepted in society.

Duck and dodge

Meaning: This phrase has a literal definition and a metaphorical meaning. To be precise, it means someone physically moves out of the way to avoid something, but in a metaphorical sense it means someone is avoiding dealing with a situation, perhaps by refusing to acknowledge or answer questions.

K-pop reference: Korean-American singer AleXa’s included this idiom in their 2022 song “Wonderland” to describe a partner climbing over the walls she put up to protect herself from getting hurt in a relationship. The lyrics are: “Pulling the strings on my heart, how did you make it this far? Duckin' and dodgin' security measures, I put up to make catching feelings hard”.

Origin: The exact origin of the phrase is unclear, but it is thought to have been used as early as the 16th century.

Jump off the deep end

Meaning: This idiom means to fall in love with someone very deeply or to act on the basis of a very strong emotion, sometimes even anger. It relates to jumping into the deep end of the swimming pool because you have to react suddenly to support yourself as you aren’t able to stand up in the deep water.

K-pop reference: Singer-songwriter BIBI used the phrase in her English single The Weekend, which is about being stuck in a cycle of toxic love. The lyrics are: “You only call me on the weekend, you only love me when we freaking, you got me jumping off the deep end”.

Origin: The expression was first used in America in the 1920s.

Ice on your wrist

Meaning: Ice is slang for expensive jewellery, usually diamonds or gold, and this phrase therefore means to wear an expensive watch or bracelet.

K-pop reference: Boy band BTS used the phrase in their second English-language song, Butter, which was released in 2021 and talks about a person being full of confidence, loving themselves and being smooth like butter. The lyrics are: “Ice on my wrist, I’m the nice guy, got the right body and the right mind”.

Origin: The phrase was first included in the Urban Dictionary in 2017.

K-pop artists include English idioms in their songs to appeal to their global fanbase.

Lose your grip

Meaning: This idiom figuratively means that someone is losing their grip, which means they are losing control of a situation or their thoughts and emotions.

K-pop reference: Boy band Cravity used the phrase in their first English single “Boogie Woogie”, released in 2022. This upbeat, happy song invites listeners to put aside their worries and have fun. The lyrics are: “Hold me tight don't lose your grip, sometimes you just need a twist, just lean back babe and let me lead, a little boogie-woogie is all we need”.

Origin: The term was first used in the mid-1800s and was particularly popular between then and the mid-1900s.

Ride or die

Meaning: People use this phrase to refer to someone who is extremely loyal and willing to support a friend or loved one, no matter the situation.

K-pop reference: Yuqi, a member of girl group (G)I-dle, used the phrase in her 2021 solo track Bonnie and Clyde to describe a relationship with someone you trust and support completely. The lyrics are: “We don’t need money to feel good, cause you’re the ride-or-die the rest of my life”.

Origin: Inspired by the Bonnie and Clyde story, about the American criminal couple who committed a string of offences during the early 1990s and stayed together until they were killed by police, the term was popularised in hip-hop music during the late 1990s and early 2000s with songs like Bonnie and Clyde by Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé.

Put a muzzle on it

Meaning: This phrase is used to tell someone that you want them to stop talking, be quiet and not express their thoughts and opinions.

K-pop reference: Vernon, a member of K-pop boy band Seventeen, used the phrase in his 2022 solo track Black Eye. The song is about people’s struggles and loneliness, and how daunting it can be for people to reveal their true thoughts as they are afraid of being judged. The lyrics are: “I’m on my worst behaviour, how you like me now? Put a muzzle on me”.

Origin: A muzzle is literally used to stop an animal from biting, but the idiom has been related to humans since as far back as the 15th or 16th century.

Put your stamp on something

Meaning: This idiom means to add your own unique style to something or affect change with something in an important way.

K-pop reference: In the 2023 dance song Stamp on It by SM Entertainment’s subunit girl group GOT the Beat, the band uses this idiom to encourage people to step up for what they believe in. The song repeats the lyrics “put your stamp on it” multiple times.

Origin: It’s unclear when the expression was first used, but it’s thought that it could date back as far as the 15th century.

Walk the line

Meaning: This expression is used to describe someone who is controlling their behaviour to conform to social expectations, rules and norms.

K-pop reference: The phrase was used in Enhypen’s song Future Perfect (Pass the MIC), released in July 2022, to complain about the rules the group had to follow and how they were determined to break them to make things easier for the next generation of K-pop stars. The lyrics are: "Walk the line, I hate that line”.

