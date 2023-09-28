A R Rahman London door times: what time do doors open at The O2 arena?
A R Rahman is playing a show at The O2 in London
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Mozart of Madras, A R Rahman, is set to captivate audiences in London this weekend.
The renowned music director is performing for one night only at The O2. It is his first show in the British capital in six years.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ticketmaster has warned that there is "low" availability for the show - with remaining tickets costing in excess of £160 each plus booking fees. The concert will take place at the famous London venue on Saturday, 30 September.
A R Rahman's sensational tunes have mesmerized audiences worldwide and his next live show will be at The O2. This highly anticipated event will showcase the magnificent journey and timeless music from throughout his career.
Together with his powerhouse team, A R Rahman has meticulously crafted and perfected performances that incorporate cutting-edge technology and production elements from top engineers and designers worldwide. Prepare to be mesmerized by the most awe-inspiring lighting and visuals you've ever experienced.
Lose yourself in his heart-tugging melodies and enchanting performances as you embark on a phenomenal musical odyssey like never before.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A R Rahman said: "From Roja to Rockstar to Ponniyin Selvan and beyond... the past 30 years have been an incredible musical adventure. I am profoundly grateful for the love and support of my fans, music enthusiasts, friends, and well-wishers that continue to inspire and drive me.
"Join me on September 30 2023 at The O2 in London, where I'll be accompanied by an extraordinarily talented and energetic ensemble of singers and musicians."
What time do the doors open at The O2?
The doors will open in London at 6.30pm, according to The O2's official website. The concert will start in due course after the doors have opened.