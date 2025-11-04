AC/DC have extended their Power Up world tour with dates in North and South America.

The Australian rock legends have confirmed a slew of dates, starting in February in Brazil. It’s supporting their 2020 album Power Up, and kicked off in Europe in May last year, coming to London in July 2024.

The new dates mean it will extend well into 2026 - but as yet there is no sign of a return to Europe.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 7 from the official AC/DC website.

Full list of AC/DC shows

November 12, 2025, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 16, 2025, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 21, 2025, Accor Stadium, Sydney

November 25, 2025, Accor Stadium, Sydney

November 30, 2025, BP Adelaide Grand Final, Adelaide

December 4, 2025, Optus Stadium, Perth

December 8, 2025, Optus Stadium, Perth

December 14, 2025, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

December 18, 2025, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

February 24, 2026, Estádio do MorumBIS, São Paulo, BR

March 11, 2026, Parque Estadio Nacional, Santiago, CL

March 23, 2026, Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, AR

April 7, 2026, Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX

July 11, 2026, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

July 15, 2026, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

July 19, 2026, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

July 24, 2026, Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

July 28, 2026, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

August 1, 2026, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

August 5, 2026, Levi’s Stadium, San Francisco, CA

August 9, 2026, Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, AB

August 13, 2026, BC Place, Vancouver, BC

August 27, 2026, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

August 31, 2026, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

September 4, 2026, Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN

September 8, 2026, The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO

September 12, 2026, Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC

September 16, 2026, Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON

September 25, 2026, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

September 29, 2026, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA