Adele's huge residency in Las Vegas will continue this week.

The blockbuster Weekends with Adele shows originally began back in November 2022 - having been pushed back from earlier in the year. It was due to wrap up in March 2023 but extra dates were added and the residency extended until 4 November.

All of the concerts take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. If you are hoping to get tickets, here's all you need to know:

Can you still get tickets for Adele in Las Vegas?

Tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster's website for the Weekends with Adele shows in Las Vegas. The website has a lobby, waiting room and queue for those attempting to get their hands on tickets for the concerts at The Colosseum at Caesers Palace.

You need to have a Ticketmaster account to access the waiting room and queue.

How much do the tickets cost?

The prices for tickets are reportedly between $85 and $685 for standard tickets. The prices do not include fees.

What is the capacity at The Colosseum?

There are up to 4,000 seats each night at the Las Vegas venue.

How long is Adele's Las Vegas residency on for?

The Weekends with Adele shows began on 18 November 2022 and were initially due to come to an end on 25 March. However the singer announced fresh dates.