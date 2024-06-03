Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Black Lace founder member Colin Gibb has died aged 70 - days before he was to retire to Spain

A man responsible for millions of party dances has died aged 70 - just days after retiring.

Colin Gibb, the founder of Black Lace, has died, the band’s Facebook page has confirmed. Black Lace’s music has been ubiquitous at weddings and parties for decades, with songs like Agadoo, Superman, I am the Music Man and Do the Conga.

The post read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our great friend Colin Gibb. Colin was one of the founder members of Black Lace, together with Alan Barton, and will be truly missed by everyone who knew him. We’d like to send his family and friends all our love and support at this extremely difficult time.”

The band competed in the 1979 Eurovision Song Contest representing the UK, and came seventh with the song Mary Ann.

Colin was the longest-serving member, and only retired last month. He announced his retirement on Facebook, saying: "All good things must come to an end."