Akon UK tickets 2024: Full information including tour dates, support acts, when tickets go on sale & price

Akon is set to return to tour the UK for the first time in over a decade. The Senegalese-American singer will embark on the 'Superfan Tour' in Spring 2024, visiting major venues up and down the country.

Speaking on the upcoming tour, Akon said: "I hope my UK and European fans are ready for a show filled with good music and energy! It's been 10 years since I've done shows out here, so I cannot wait!"

Akon rose to fame following the release of his debut album 'Trouble' in June 2004, which reached the top of the charts in the UK. His second album Konvicted, which included smash hits 'Smack That' and 'Don't Matter' became even more successful and received three Grammy award nominations.

But where is Akon performing in the UK, who will be supporting the singer and how can you get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

Akon UK tour 2024 dates

Akon's upcoming tour will feature shows across major UK cities including London, Birmingham and Manchester. Here's the full list of dates for Akon's 2024 UK tour:

April 27 - Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

April 28 - London, Eventim Apollo

April 29 - Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

April 30 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

Are there pre-sale tickets for Akon UK tour 2024?

Presale tickets for Akon's 2024 UK tour will go on from 10am on Thursday, February 8, 2024. Only fans who have signed up for a free My Live Nation account will be able to access the exclusive presale.

For more information, visit the Live Nation website.

How to get tickets for Akon's UK tour 2024

General sale tickets will be available to the public on Friday, February 9 at 10am. Fans should visit Live Nation to buy tickets or set a reminder.

Akon UK tour 2024 support acts

Akon is yet to confirm who will be supporting him on the UK leg of his Superfan tour. However, the 00s music star was joined by various special guests at previous North American dates in 2023.