Albums 2023: New music out this week including Trippie Redd, Karol G, Liam Gallagher & more

The conveyor belt of new music is hard to keep on top of - so here’s a complete guide to the best albums out this week

Will Millar
By Will Millar
3 minutes ago

Albums are frequently being released and it can be a task trawling through countless music to find your favourite artist. We’re lending a hand by bringing you a complete guide to the best albums coming out this week and where to listen.

2023 has been a stacked year for music already with notable releases from major artists including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Ray, Lewis Capaldi and more. But despite being over halfway into the year already, there is still a handful of hotly-anticipated releases to pay attention to - that’s where we step in.

This week, Liam Gallagher has released his third live album, bringing fans a mix of solo material and Oasis content taken from his concerts at the Knebworth Festival. American rapper, Noname, returns with her first LP in almost five years. The 32-minute project features the likes of Jay Electronica, Billy Woods and more.

New albums out this week

  • 3 Doors Down - Away From The Sun (Deluxe) - Spotify
  • Dom Corleo - On My Own (Deluxe) - Spotify
  • Emotional Oranges - STILL EMO - Spotify
  • Eric Clapton - Rarities 2001-2010 - Spotify
  • Ez Mil - DU4LI7Y: REDUX - Spotify
  • Fredo - Unfinished Business - Spotify
  • G Perico - 7 Figures Later - Spotify
  • idontknowjeffery - The Jeffery LP - Spotify
  • Jungle - Volcano - Spotify
  • KAROL G - MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (BICHOTA SEASON) - Spotify
  • Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good) - Spotify
  • Liam Gallagher - Knebworth 22 (Live) - Spotify
  • Lil B - B - Unit - Spotify
  • Noname - Sundial - Spotify
  • Pink Sweat$ - Volume 3 - EP - Spotify
  • RAAHiiM - But If iiM Honest - Spotify
  • REASON - Porches - Spotify
  • Rob49 - 4GOD II (Deluxe) - Spotify
  • The Hives - The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons - Spotify
  • Tom Speight - Love & Light - Spotify
  • Tove Lo - Dirt Femme (Extended Cut) - Spotify
  • Trippie Redd - A Love Letter To You 5 - Spotify
  • YTB Fatt - Who is Fatt - Spotify
