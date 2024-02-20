Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hard rock godfather Alice Cooper has announced a UK tour, arriving in the autumn after a trip round the world.

The School's Out rocker, real name Vincent Furnier, is now 76 but has unveiled a series of arena dates in the UK. The Too Close For Comfort tour will see Primal Scream as support, in all the dates except London, at which former Sex Pistols guitarist and songwriter Glen Matlock will join. The Meffs will support at all gigs.

he band Alice Cooper, from which the singer later took his stage name, started in 1964. After it split up he took on the name and turned towards shock and horror rock, peaking in the late 1970s and then seeing a revival in the late 1980s with the song Poison.

Monday, October 14 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Wednesday, October 16 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Thursday, October 17 - AO Arena, Manchester

Friday, October 18 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Sunday, October 20 - Eventim Apollo, London

Mon, October 21 - Eventim Apollo, London

It follows a world tour which starts in Australia in April, and heads to Europe in June and July for dates in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Switzerland, Belgium, France, Holland, Italy, Denmark and Spain. There is then a US leg in August and September.

For tickets see the website alicecooper.com

The earlier world dates are:

Australia

Saturday, April 20 - Pandemonium 2024, Melbourne, Australia

Thursday, April 25 - Pandemonium 2024, Sydney Olympic Park, Australia

Saturday, April 27 - Pandemonium 2024, Main Beach, Australia

Sunday, April 28 - Pandemonium 2024, Sandstone Point, Australia

Europe

June 5-8 - Sweden Rock Festival 2023, Sölvesborg, Sweden

Thursday, June 6 - Trondheim Rocks 2024, Norway

Sunday, June 9 - Gröna Lund, Stockholm, Sweden

Tuesday, June 11 - Musikhuset, Århus, Denmark

Wednesday, June 12 - Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne, Hamburg, Germany

June 13-16 - Novarock 2024, Nickelsdorf, Austria

Friday, June 14 - Banská Bystrica centrum, Banská Bystrica, Slovakia

Monday, June 17 - Enteria arena, Pardubice, Czechia

Wednesday, June 19 - Alice Cooper @ The Hall, Dübendorf, Switzerland

Thursday, June 20 - Graspop Metal Meeting 2024, Dessel, Belgium

Saturday, June 22 - Waldbühne Northeim, Northeim, Germany

Sunday, June 23 - Heavy Weekend, Maxeville, France

June 26-29 - Resurrection Fest 2024, Viveiro, Spain

Friday, June 28, Alma festival 2024, Barcelona, Spain

Monday, July 1 - Stadionpark, Nürnberg, Germany

Tuesday, July 2 - Junge Garde, Dresden, Germany

Thursday, July 4 - Schlosshof, Butzbach, Germany

Saturday, July 6 - Pinot & Rock, Breisach, Germany

Sunday, July 7 - Pause Guitare Sud De France, Albi, France

Wednesday, July 10 - Pordenone Blues Festival, Pordenone, Italy

Friday, July 12 - Bospop Festival 2024, Weert, Netherlands

America