Alice Cooper tour: Rock legend arrives in UK in autumn - full list of world dates
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hard rock godfather Alice Cooper has announced a UK tour, arriving in the autumn after a trip round the world.
The School's Out rocker, real name Vincent Furnier, is now 76 but has unveiled a series of arena dates in the UK. The Too Close For Comfort tour will see Primal Scream as support, in all the dates except London, at which former Sex Pistols guitarist and songwriter Glen Matlock will join. The Meffs will support at all gigs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
he band Alice Cooper, from which the singer later took his stage name, started in 1964. After it split up he took on the name and turned towards shock and horror rock, peaking in the late 1970s and then seeing a revival in the late 1980s with the song Poison.
The UK leg of this year's tour
- Monday, October 14 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- Wednesday, October 16 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- Thursday, October 17 - AO Arena, Manchester
- Friday, October 18 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
- Sunday, October 20 - Eventim Apollo, London
- Mon, October 21 - Eventim Apollo, London
It follows a world tour which starts in Australia in April, and heads to Europe in June and July for dates in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Switzerland, Belgium, France, Holland, Italy, Denmark and Spain. There is then a US leg in August and September.
For tickets see the website alicecooper.com
The earlier world dates are:
Australia
- Saturday, April 20 - Pandemonium 2024, Melbourne, Australia
- Thursday, April 25 - Pandemonium 2024, Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
- Saturday, April 27 - Pandemonium 2024, Main Beach, Australia
- Sunday, April 28 - Pandemonium 2024, Sandstone Point, Australia
Europe
- June 5-8 - Sweden Rock Festival 2023, Sölvesborg, Sweden
- Thursday, June 6 - Trondheim Rocks 2024, Norway
- Sunday, June 9 - Gröna Lund, Stockholm, Sweden
- Tuesday, June 11 - Musikhuset, Århus, Denmark
- Wednesday, June 12 - Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne, Hamburg, Germany
- June 13-16 - Novarock 2024, Nickelsdorf, Austria
- Friday, June 14 - Banská Bystrica centrum, Banská Bystrica, Slovakia
- Monday, June 17 - Enteria arena, Pardubice, Czechia
- Wednesday, June 19 - Alice Cooper @ The Hall, Dübendorf, Switzerland
- Thursday, June 20 - Graspop Metal Meeting 2024, Dessel, Belgium
- Saturday, June 22 - Waldbühne Northeim, Northeim, Germany
- Sunday, June 23 - Heavy Weekend, Maxeville, France
- June 26-29 - Resurrection Fest 2024, Viveiro, Spain
- Friday, June 28, Alma festival 2024, Barcelona, Spain
- Monday, July 1 - Stadionpark, Nürnberg, Germany
- Tuesday, July 2 - Junge Garde, Dresden, Germany
- Thursday, July 4 - Schlosshof, Butzbach, Germany
- Saturday, July 6 - Pinot & Rock, Breisach, Germany
- Sunday, July 7 - Pause Guitare Sud De France, Albi, France
- Wednesday, July 10 - Pordenone Blues Festival, Pordenone, Italy
- Friday, July 12 - Bospop Festival 2024, Weert, Netherlands
America
- Saturday, August 3 - Mississippi Valley Fair, Davenport, IA
- Tues, August 20 - Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque, NM
- Thursday, August 22 - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, UT
- Saturday, August 24 - Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE
- Sunday, August 25 - Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN
- Tuesday, August 27 - American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Milwaukee, WI
- Wednesday, August 28 - Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- Friday, August 30 - Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI
- Saturday, August 31 - Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN
- Sunday, September 1 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, MO
- Tuesday, September 3 - The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, PA
- Wednesday, September 4 - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY
- Friday, September 6 - Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA
- Saturday, September 7 - PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ
- Sunday, September 8 - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ
- Tuesday, September 10 - Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA
- Wednesday, September 11 - PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC
- Thursday, September 12 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA
- Saturday, September 14 - Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Austin, TX
- Sunday, September 15 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, TX
- Tuesday, September 17 - Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR
- Wednesday, September 18 - Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.