Disclsure will headline All Points East in Victoria Park and Charli XCX will also perform

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter

All Points East Festival is back in London and it is sure to be a huge weekend of music.

Major acts from across the globe and from a wide range of genres will be performing at the festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Disclsure will be the latest headline act following Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, Tame Impala and The National.

The final headliner will be Nick Cave.

Tickets are still available for some of the days of All Points East in 2022.

If you are thinking of going - or already have tickets.

Here is all you need to know:

When and where is All Points East?

All Points East will run from 19 July to 28 July.

It will take place at Victoria Park in East London.

The full address is: Victoria Park, Grove Road, London E3 5TB.

The park is located in the Tower Hamlets borough of London.

All Points East will take place on:

Friday, 19 August

Saturday, 20 August

Thursday, 25 August

Friday, 26 August

Saturday, 27 August

Sunday, 28 August

When will Disclosure play?

The band will headline the festival today (27 August).

They will play The East Stage at 9,25pm until 10.55pm.

Can you get tickets for All Points East 2022?

Tickets are “unavailable” for the festival on Friday 19 August on Ticketmaster.

Field Day has officially sold out according to All Points East on Twitter - and tickets are “unavailable” for Saturday 20 August

Tickets start at £74.15 each for All Points East on Thursday 25 August on Ticketmaster.

Tickets for £74.15 each for the festival on Friday 26 August on Ticketmaster.

Tickets are sold out for Saturday 27 August at All Points East - they were £79.50 each on Ticketmaster.

Ticketmaster is selling tickets for £74.15 each for Sunday 28 August.

What time does All Points East start and when is last entry?

The festival’s website says: “Last entry to each event will be at 8.30pm”.

The doors for the festival will open on each day as follows:

19 August - Primary Entry: 1pm, General Admission: 2pm

20 August - Primary Entry: 12pm, General Admission: 1pm

25 August - Primary Entry: 2pm, General Admission: 3pm

26 August - Primary Entry: 1pm, General Admission: 2pm

27 August - Primary Entry: 12pm, General Admission: 1pm

28 August - Primary Entry: 1pm, General Admission: 1.30pm

Disclosure performs onstage. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

What is the line-up for All Points East?

Here is the line-up for each day of All Points East festival in 2022:

Friday 19 August

Gorillaz

Idles

Turnstile

Pusha T

Yves Tumor

Self Esteem

Knucks

Kenny Beats

Femi Kuti

Ibeyi

Obongjayar

Ibibio Sound Machine

Newdad

Paris Texas

Remi Wolf

Nia Archives

Willow Kayne

Kills Birds

Saturday 20 August (APE Presents: Field Day)

The Chemical Brothers

Kraftwerk 3D

Peggy Gou

Artwork B2B CC: Disco!

Bklava

Carl Craig B2B Moodymann

Cici

Emerald B2B Jossy Mitsu

Erol Alklan

FJAAK DJ set

Floating Points

Folamour: Power to the PPL

HAAI

Helena Star

Jennifer Cardini B2B Tijana T

Jessy Lanza DJ set

Juliana Huxtable

Kareem ALi

Logic1000

Luxe

Mary Anne Hobbs

Thursday 25 August

Tame Impala

FKJ

Caroline Polachek

Caribou

Omar Apollo

The Blaze

Dry Cleaning

Working Men’s Club

Goat

Sudan Archives

Feet

Mattiel

Q

Sipho

Ruti

Montell Fish

Elujay

Maya Delilah

House of Women

Tara Kumar

Lagoon Femshayma

Prestige Park

Saint Ludo

Friday 26 August

The National

Fleet Foxes

Mogwai

Kurt Vile

Parcels

Perfume Genius

Low

Lucy Dacus

Villagers

Tune Yards

Rae Morris

Valerie June

Balthazar

Cassandra Jenkins

Dehd

Bess Atwell

Saturday 27 August

Disclosure

James Blake

Charli XCX

H.E.R

Mura Masa

Fred Again...

Koffee

Freddie Gibbs

Channel Tres

Overmono Live

Shy FX

Enny

Joy Orbison

Franky Wah Live

Lil Silva

Sherelle

Wesley Jospeh

Lola Young

Joy Anonymous

Tora-i

Elkaa Live

Yung Sigh

Sunday 28 August

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

Michael Kiwanuka

The Smile

Sleaford Mods

Aldous Harding

Anna Calvi

Spiritualized

Kae Tempest

Robert Glasper

Tinariwen

Jehnny Beth

Joan as Police Woman

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Party Dozen

Starcrawler

Chilli Jesson

What are the set times for the main stage?

Here are the set times for the major stages at All Points East:

The East Stage (main)

2pm - Lola Young

3.30pm - ENNY

4.45pm - Koffee

6.05pm - Mura Masa

7.20pm - Charli XCX

9.25pm - Disclosure

The Ray-Ban West Stage

1pm - Tora-i

2pm - Wesley Joseph

3pm - Lil Silva

4pm - Channel Tres

5.10pm - Freddie Gibbs

6.35pm - H.E.R

8.15pm - James Blake

North Stage

1.05pm - Eikka

2.15pm - Joy Annonymous

3.10pm - Franky Wah

4.15pm - Shy FX

5.15pm - Joy Orban

6.30pm - Overmono

8pm - Fred again...

Is there an All Points East app?

The festival has an app which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play

You can build your own schedule for the days of All Points East you are attending in the app.

Is there a map?

You can view a map of the festival site for All Points East app.

What items are prohibited?

You cannot bring the following items into All Points East:

Golf umbrellas, parasols and the like are not permitted at concert events for safety reasons.

Chairs, seats, shooting sticks and tables are not permitted at concert events for safety reasons.

Suitcases, luggage and large bags (anything bigger than a canvas shopping bag / overarm bag) are prohibited and there are no cloakroom facilities at the event. You can leave your bags at one of Stasher’s hundreds of left luggage locations for only £6 per day (insured up to £750). Locations within walking distance of festival. Use the code APE for 10% off: listed here. Train stations in London where items can be stored for a fee are listed here.

Air horns, selfie sticks, spray cans, Chinese lanterns, dangerous or hazardous weapons/items, fireworks, flags, gas canisters, hand held communication devices such as radios, radio jammers/scanners and the like; glass (of any kind), high-viz, klaxons and other similar items capable of making loud noise, laser pens, scooters, skateboards and bicycles are prohibited, and any other items which we consider to be unsafe or pose a risk to public safety and/or security; - signs or inappropriate branded items.

New psychoactive substances / so-called ‘legal highs’ are strictly forbidden at the event and following the introduction of the Psychoactive Substances Act on 26 May 2016, could result in penalties for possession or supply.

Unauthorized professional photography or filming equipment is strictly prohibited. Your bags will be searched upon entry to the event and cameras will be permitted at the security team’s discretion, so if in doubt don’t bring it!

What is closest stations to All Points East?

The recommended Tube stations for people attending the festival is Mile End station and Bethnal Green.

For overground: Cambridge Heath and Bethnal Green.