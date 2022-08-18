All Points East 2022: dates, line-up, tickets, last entry and times for Victoria Park London music festival
Gorillaz, Disclosure, Tame Impala and The National are some of the headline acts playing
All Points East Festival is returning to London for six huge days of music.
Acts from all over the globe and across a wide range of genres will be performing over the coming 10 days.
It includes the likes of Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, Tame Impala, The National, Disclosure and Nick Cave.
Tickets are still available for some of the days of All Points East in 2022.
If you are thinking of going - or already have tickets.
Here is all you need to know:
When and where is All Points East?
All Points East will run from 19 July to 28 July.
It will take place at Victoria Park in East London.
The full address is: Victoria Park, Grove Road, London E3 5TB.
The park is located in the Tower Hamlets borough of London.
All Points East will take place on:
- Friday, 19 August
- Saturday, 20 August
- Thursday, 25 August
- Friday, 26 August
- Saturday, 27 August
- Sunday, 28 August
Can you get tickets for All Points East 2022?
Tickets are “unavailable” for the festival on Friday 19 August on Ticketmaster.
Tickets are also “unavailable” for Saturday 20 August
Tickets start at £74.15 each for All Points East on Thursday 25 August on Ticketmaster.
Tickets for £74.15 each for the festival on Friday 26 August on Ticketmaster.
Tickets are still available for Saturday 27 August and start at £79.45 each on Ticketmaster.
Ticketmaster is selling tickets for £74.15 each for Sunday 28 August.
What time does All Points East start and when is last entry?
The festival’s website says: “Last entry to each event will be at 8.30pm”.
The doors for the festival will open on each day as follows:
- 19 August - Primary Entry: 1pm, General Admission: 2pm
- 20 August - Primary Entry: 12pm, General Admission: 1pm
- 25 August - Primary Entry: 2pm, General Admission: 3pm
- 26 August - Primary Entry: 1pm, General Admission: 2pm
- 27 August - Primary Entry: 12pm, General Admission: 1pm
- 28 August - Primary Entry: 1pm, General Admission: 1.30pm
What is the line-up for All Points East?
Here is the line-up for each day of All Points East festival in 2022:
Friday 19 August
- Gorillaz
- Idles
- Turnstile
- Pusha T
- Yves Tumor
- Self Esteem
- Knucks
- Kenny Beats
- Femi Kuti
- Ibeyi
- Obongjayar
- Ibibio Sound Machine
- Newdad
- Paris Texas
- Remi Wolf
- Nia Archives
- Willow Kayne
- Kills Birds
Saturday 20 August (APE Presents: Field Day)
- The Chemical Brothers
- Kraftwerk 3D
- Peggy Gou
- Artwork B2B CC: Disco!
- Bklava
- Carl Craig B2B Moodymann
- Cici
- Emerald B2B Jossy Mitsu
- Erol Alklan
- FJAAK DJ set
- Floating Points
- Folamour: Power to the PPL
- HAAI
- Helena Star
- Jennifer Cardini B2B Tijana T
- Jessy Lanza DJ set
- Juliana Huxtable
- Kareem ALi
- Logic1000
- Luxe
- Mary Anne Hobbs
Thursday 25 August
- Tame Impala
- FKJ
- Caroline Polachek
- Caribou
- Omar Apollo
- The Blaze
- Dry Cleaning
- Working Men’s Club
- Goat
- Sudan Archives
- Feet
- Mattiel
- Q
- Sipho
- Ruti
- Montell Fish
- Elujay
- Maya Delilah
- House of Women
- Tara Kumar
- Lagoon Femshayma
- Prestige Park
- Saint Ludo
Friday 26 August
- The National
- Fleet Foxes
- Mogwai
- Kurt Vile
- Parcels
- Perfume Genius
- Low
- Lucy Dacus
- Villagers
- Tune Yards
- Rae Morris
- Valerie June
- Balthazar
- Cassandra Jenkins
- Dehd
- Bess Atwell
Saturday 27 August
- Disclosure
- James Blake
- Charli XCX
- H.E.R
- Mura Masa
- Fred Again...
- Koffee
- Freddie Gibbs
- Channel Tres
- Overmono Live
- Shy FX
- Enny
- Joy Orbison
- Franky Wah Live
- Lil Silva
- Sherelle
- Wesley Jospeh
- Lola Young
- Joy Anonymous
- Tora-i
- Elkaa Live
- Yung Sigh
Sunday 28 August
- Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
- Michael Kiwanuka
- The Smile
- Sleaford Mods
- Aldous Harding
- Anna Calvi
- Spiritualized
- Kae Tempest
- Robert Glasper
- Tinariwen
- Jehnny Beth
- Joan as Police Woman
- Hurray for the Riff Raff
- Party Dozen
- Starcrawler
- Chilli Jesson
How can you find out the schedule for All Points East?
The festival has an app which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play
You can build your own schedule for the days of All Points East you are attending in the app.
What items are prohibited?
You cannot bring the following items into All Points East:
- Golf umbrellas, parasols and the like are not permitted at concert events for safety reasons.
- Chairs, seats, shooting sticks and tables are not permitted at concert events for safety reasons.
- Suitcases, luggage and large bags (anything bigger than a canvas shopping bag / overarm bag) are prohibited and there are no cloakroom facilities at the event. You can leave your bags at one of Stasher’s hundreds of left luggage locations for only £6 per day (insured up to £750). Locations within walking distance of festival. Use the code APE for 10% off: listed here. Train stations in London where items can be stored for a fee are listed here.
- Air horns, selfie sticks, spray cans, Chinese lanterns, dangerous or hazardous weapons/items, fireworks, flags, gas canisters, hand held communication devices such as radios, radio jammers/scanners and the like; glass (of any kind), high-viz, klaxons and other similar items capable of making loud noise, laser pens, scooters, skateboards and bicycles are prohibited, and any other items which we consider to be unsafe or pose a risk to public safety and/or security; - signs or inappropriate branded items.
- New psychoactive substances / so-called ‘legal highs’ are strictly forbidden at the event and following the introduction of the Psychoactive Substances Act on 26 May 2016, could result in penalties for possession or supply.
- Unauthorized professional photography or filming equipment is strictly prohibited. Your bags will be searched upon entry to the event and cameras will be permitted at the security team’s discretion, so if in doubt don’t bring it!
What is closest stations to All Points East?
The recommended Tube stations for people attending the festival is Mile End station and Bethnal Green.
For overground: Cambridge Heath and Bethnal Green.
However there are Tube strikes on 19 August - so keep that in mind if you are attending the festival on that day.