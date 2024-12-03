Amazon Music has unveiled 2024 Delivered, its new personalised yearly recap feature, inspired by popular Spotify Wrapped.

The feature offers users a detailed summary of their listening habits, including top artists, songs, genres, and more. According to TechCrunch, 2024 Delivered aims to compete with other music platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music, which also offer annual summaries for listeners.

To view your personalised recap, open the Amazon Music app on iOS or Android and navigate to the Library page. Tap on “2024 Delivered” to access your stats and your Top Songs 2024 playlist. The feature also includes shareable animated cards showcasing your listening stats, similar to what other platforms provide.

Amazon Music’s 2024 Delivered differentiates itself with unique features tailored to its ecosystem:

Podcast Highlights: It showcases your favourite podcasts of the year, a feature not commonly highlighted in similar recaps.

Alexa Integration: The most requested song you’ve asked Alexa to play is included in the recap.

Special Artist Messages: Some Alexa users will receive a special voice message from one of their favourite artists, indicated by a flashing yellow light on their device.

Previously, Amazon Music offered a limited My Year in Review playlist, which only displayed a list of popular tracks without detailed stats or shareable content.

The announcement comes as other streaming platforms roll out their own recaps. Apple Music Replay 2024 with its introduced listening streaks, showcasing users' longest consecutive days of music listening and YouTube Music Recap 2024 that has added features like a timeline of key moments and an alter ego based on listening preferences.

Spotify’s Wrapped 2024 has yet to be released, but it remains the most anticipated recap experience in the market.