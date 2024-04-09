Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brazillian singing sensation Anitta has announced that her upcoming “Baile Funk Experience” tour will be performed across Europe, with a one-off show planned for the United Kingdom as part of the European leg.

The world tour, which sees the “BELLAKEO” singer perform at tour stops including her debut tour in North America alongside dates in South America and Europe before embarking to the United Kingdom, Live Nation has promised the Brazillian’s live performance to be one of “an authentic taste of the iconic funk parties in Brazil.”

Since breaking through in Brazil, the Grammy-nominated global superstar Anitta has become the leading artist of a new generation of Latin American music. Anitta’s single, “Envolver” (2022), became the biggest solo debut by a Brazilian artist in the history of the Spotify Global Chart and broke Anitta’s record by reaching #1 on iTunes in 19 countries. She released her album Versions of Me in April 2022 and earned the highly coveted Best New Artist Grammy nomination for the 65th Grammy Awards (2023).

The 15-track album was released in Spanish, English, and Portuguese and holds the record of the biggest streaming week for a Brazilian artist on Spotify. It now has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. Anitta is the first Brazilian artist with 35 million monthly listeners in Spotify history and the Brazilian female artist with the most charting songs in Hot 100 history

When is Anitta playing in the United Kingdom?

Anitta will be bringing the “Baile Funk Experience” for one UK performance at The O2 Kentish Town Forum, 9-17 Highgate Rd, London NW5 1JY on June 28 2024.

Where can I get tickets to see Anitta perform in the United Kingdom?

Tickets for the Europe dates, inluding Anitta’s one-off performance at The O2 Kentish Town Forum, will go on sale Friday 12th April at 10am GMT through the singer’s official website.

What could Anitta possibly play during her one-off UK show?

While the tour is set to promote her upcoming album, “Funk Generation”, due out on April 26 via Republic Records/Universal Music Latin Entertainment, her last performance at Quinta Vergara, Viña del Mar, Chile saw Anitta perform the following set - and earn the Gaivota de Prata award in the process (credit: Setlist.fm)