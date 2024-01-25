Eternal Love: Ant & Dec reprise PJ and Duncan in brand new music video for 90s hit song

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have reprised their roles as 90s music duo, PJ and Duncan, for the hilarious new video of classic hit Eternal Love. The track - released 30 years ago - was created shortly after the iconic TV pairing met on the set of the ITV children's programme Byker Grove.

In 1994, after the hit series ended, Ant and Dec released their debut album, Psyche, using their characters names. The album featured No.1 hit single, 'Let's Get Ready to Rhumble' and 'Eternal Love'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage of Ant and Dec performing 'Eternal Love' as PJ & Duncan on This Morning went viral in 2023 and now the Geordie stars have created an updated video to go with the 90s hit song.

The new video sees the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! hosts in beach attire, dancing in front of a helicopter and miming the words to the track. If that's not enough, it's soaked in 90s pastiche with slow-mo shots and projected love hearts.

The tongue-in-cheek clip - which was posted on Instagram today (January 25) - sent fans and fellow celebrities into a frenzy. TV presenter Holly Willoughby commented: "I can't stop watching this..".

Meanwhile, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! winner Giovanna Fletcher said: "Brilliant!!!! I need more!!! Xx." A third user compared the video to the film 'Step Brothers'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2023, Ant and Dec confirmed they'll be making a reboot of Byker Grove. The drama series - which aired from 1989 to 2006 - was about a group of young people who frequent the Byker Grove Youth Centre in Newcastle.

Speaking on the reboot, Ant and Dec said: “The very exciting news is that 17 years after it closed its doors for the final time, Byker Grove is opening them up again."