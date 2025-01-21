The Congolese artist had already announced an indefinite album postponement - here's why

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's a cold shower for Anzor Alem fans. While the expectation of his first album was at its peak, the Congolese artist announced a postponement sine die. Behind this announcement is exclusive information: a catastrophic loss of data hit the project, forcing the team to start from scratch.

Anzor Alem, whose real name is Rashidi Alema Anzor, from Kisangani, has established himself as a rising figure in the African music scene. At only 23 years old, his unique blend of Congolese rumba, Afrobeat and hip-hop sparked considerable enthusiasm. Initially scheduled for 2025, his first album was highly anticipated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was planned to launch a project in 2025, but unfortunately, we lost all the data on the album," a source close to the artist tells us, wishing to remain anonymous. "Absolutely nothing could be recovered. No backups were made, neither on iCloud nor on external hard drives. It's a hard blow for Anzor and his entire team. ”

This loss, the exact circumstances of which have not been disclosed, represents a major setback for the artist. Months of work, hours of recording, meticulous arrangements, reduced to nothing. A real nightmare for any creator.

Despite this stroke of fate, Anzor Alem remains determined. In an official statement, he expressed his deep attachment to his music and his desire to deliver a first album that lived up to expectations: "Music is my refuge, my means of expression and my passport for a better world. I want my first album to be a true representation of my artistic vision, a gift for my fans. ”

Aware of the disappointment that this postponement could generate, Alem wanted to reassure his community: "I understand that there may be disappointment with this postponement, but I believe that this decision is crucial to deliver the best possible project. He also promised to keep in touch with his fans by sharing new music and excerpts from his future work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alem's commitment to the Congolese music scene is not limited to his own career. His label, Empire TBB, continues to actively support the country's young talents, demonstrating his willingness to contribute to the development of this vibrant scene.

This downside highlights the fragility of digital data and the crucial importance of backups. This is a bitter lesson, but hopefully it will strengthen Anzor Alem's determination to achieve his artistic goals. We will closely monitor the progress of this project and will not fail to keep you informed of the next steps.